Sacramento native on the Navy crew that will supply aircraft for Super Bowl flyover

By Jeremiah Martinez,

11 days ago

(KTXL) — Before kickoff to Super Bowl LVII, a Sacramento native will be involved in the flyover conducted during the National Anthem performance.

Kevin Frey, a Navy chief petty officer, is one of the sailors who will maintain one of the aircraft involved in the flyover. Frey grew up in Sacramento and attended La Entrada High School.

According to the Navy, Frey graduated from high school in 2006 and joined the military 14 years ago.

“Growing up in my hometown made me realize that nothing in your adult life comes easy, nor should it,” Frey said in a statement. “You must work hard to progress and be successful in life.”

According to Navy officials, the flyover for this year’s Super Bowl will involve three Navy tactical squadrons.

The Navy aircraft that will be involved in the formation includes two F/A-18F Super Hornets from the “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron-122 (VFA), an F-35C Lightning II from the “Warhawks” of VFA-97, and an EA-18G Growler from “Vikings” Electronic Attack Squadron-129 (VAQ).

Frey will be one the sailors who will maintain the aircraft for VFA-122.

Frey is a chief aviation machinist’s mate and continues to train and perform missions, officials said.

The Sacramento native said he’s made sacrifices during his time in the service but takes great pride in serving in the Navy.

Sacramento-area natives taking part in Super Bowl LVII

“Serving in the Navy means giving up more than people on the outside in may realize,” Frey said. “For me, it means time spent away from my wife who also actively serves, missing the birth of my children and the growth throughout their lives, birthdays, anniversaries, and deaths in the family. That is what it means to serve. It means making sacrifices for something much bigger than myself.”

The National Anthem for this year’s Super Bowl will be performed by country artist Chris Stapleton. The year’s game takes place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The matchup for Super Bowl LVII will be between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas Chiefs.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

