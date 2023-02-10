Open in App
Pittsburg, CA
KRON4 News

Bomb threat leads to Pittsburg High School students released early

By Aaron Tolentino,

11 days ago

PITTSBURG, Calif. ( KRON ) — Pittsburg High School students were released early on Thursday after a bomb threat was reported on campus, the Pittsburg Police Department announced on Facebook . At around 10:20 a.m., police received a call from an anonymous male who said he placed explosives inside Pittsburg High School.

Students at East Bay middle school handed out cotton balls to mock Black History Month

Students were then escorted from campus, and the school district coordinated an off-campus location for parents to pick up their kids.

Pittsburg police and Pittsburg Unified School District officials coordinated with the school’s staff and took this threat “very seriously,” according to the post. Police conducted an extensive search that deployed K9s and didn’t find any explosives.

The campus was blocked off for safety, and the public was asked to avoid the area. Anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective Salamanca at 925-252-4017.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Pittsburg High School is located at 1750 Harbor St. near Highway 4.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

