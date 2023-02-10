Open in App
KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday February 9th

Warmer temperatures this afternoon with afternoon highs reaching up into the 60s and 70s throughout the region. Clear skies and northerly winds have persisted throughout the morning and afternoon, as we roll into the evening, our next cold front will move into the area from the northwest. That will drop temperatures overnight back into the 30s and increase some cloud coverage as well.

Friday, much colder as temperatures will drop 15-20 degrees compared to this afternoon, a few passing clouds, but mostly dry conditions expected as the front moves through the Concho Valley. Afternoon highs will only reach up into the upper 40s and low 50s, as overnight lows fall back into the mid 20s.

Warming trend will restart for the weekend as afternoon highs return back to the upper 50s and 60s across the state. Rain chances will begin to increase for Monday as our next low pressure system moves through the state, not expecting a significant drop in the temperatures as the system moves in more from the west vs. the colder system from the north.

The area will start dry out for Valentine’s Day with afternoon highs peaking in the upper 60s and lower 70s, with mostly clear skies. A kind of forecast everyone can fall in love with.

