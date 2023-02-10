Students showcase their animals at 15th Annual Smith County Youth Expo

BULLARD, Texas ( KETK ) — The Smith County Youth Expo has kicked off for 2023 and is being held in the Bullard FFA School Farm and Teaching Laboratory.

The event is taking place from Feb. 8-10 at 1426 South Houston Street.

The annual expo is an event where local FFA students and 4-H members showcase their livestock, broilers, rabbits and ag mechanic projects while competing for awards in the Open Ag Mechanics Show, Open Heifer Show and the Livestock Judging contest.

The future farmers say a lot of hard work goes into preparing their animals to be judged.

“It’s not just about show animals, it’s about you learning something from all this,” said Madison Williams, Bullard FFA student.

The 2023 expo features 295 projects entered by more than 165 students from Arp, Bullard, Chapel Hill, Lindale, Troup, Whitehouse, Winona and Smith County 4-H.

Some of the animals being shown include market steers, barrows, lambs, goats, rabbits and heifers.

Graduating seniors will also have scholarship opportunities. The Smith County Youth Expo has awarded more than 130 scholarships to high school seniors since 2008.

