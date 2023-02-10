Open in App
Oregon State
See more from this location?
KOIN 6 News

‘Wholly unacceptable’: Kotek calls for resignations following OLCC ethics investigation

By Lisa Balick,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qBgL5_0kiQXKOs00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek is calling for an independent investigation by the state’s attorney general into allegations of abuse of power at the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission.

An internal investigation at the state agency found that Executive Director Steve Marks and five other agency leaders diverted bottles of high-end bourbons , such as Pappy Van Winkle’s 23, for personal use.

Oregon Supreme Court denies petition to re-instate voter-approved gun law

The officials were paying for the whiskey, which can cost thousands of dollars a bottle, but they had used their knowledge and connections at the commission to obtain them, and consequently deprived members of the public of the spendy booze, the investigation said. And that violated Oregon statutes, including one that prohibits public officials from using confidential information for personal gain, the commission’s investigation said.

Gov. Kotek had demanded Executive Director Steve Marks’ resignation before she learned of the abuse. Now, she is hoping to clean house at OLCC.

“This behavior is wholly unacceptable. I will not tolerate wrongful violations of our government ethics laws,” Kotek said in her letter to the Board of Commissioners.

Can Downtown Portland be saved? 4 Portland developers have plans

Marks denies he violated ethics laws but acknowledged getting preferential treatment to some extent. He and others questioned in the investigation say they never resold the whiskey, which can go for thousands of dollars.

Amanda Dalton, CEO of NW Grocery Association, said she hopes there will be a rest to agency leadership and the agency commission.

“This was a widespread problem that needs to be addressed immediately. I am confident that Gov. Kotek and her team are going to do that,” she said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oregon State newsLocal Oregon State
Oregon bill proposes stricter punishments for street racing
Portland, OR20 hours ago
Idaho House Moves Forward with Annexation of Oregon Counties
Boise, ID16 hours ago
NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE CYRUS JAVADI: Something You Should Know …
Tillamook, OR1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Portland, Eugene among Oregon cities with high scores for LGBTQ+ laws
Portland, OR21 hours ago
Pulitzer-winning journalist, would-be governor Nick Kristof to speak in Hillsboro
Hillsboro, OR21 hours ago
As COVID emergency ends, ‘uninsured’ are most worrisome
Lake Oswego, OR19 hours ago
Oregon Rep Likes ‘Trade For Boise’ In Idaho Expansion Debate
Boise, ID1 day ago
Narcan OTC in Washington, not yet in Oregon
Portland, OR1 day ago
GOVERNOR VISITS DOUGLAS COUNTY DURING ONE OREGON LISTENING TOUR
Roseburg, OR2 days ago
OPINION: Oregon physician calls on more cities to ban gas appliances
Eugene, OR3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy