MOORE, Okla. ( KFOR ) – McIntyre Law Chopper 4 was over the town of Moore as a heavy police presence gathered in the area of NW 12th and Janeway.

Police say they detained juveniles as this scene is active. Right now Moore police confirm that one group of juveniles started shooting at another.

No arrests have been made at this time and police are still gathering information on the suspect.

No further information has been released at this time.

