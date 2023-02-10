WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler Gets Good News After Suffering Major Stroke

Wrestling fans have been sending prayers and thoughts to WWE Hall of Famer Jerry 'The King' Lawler , who suffered a stroke in Florida earlier this week. Since he was taken to the hospital a few promising updates have been released, including that he had regained partial use of his arm and that he is expected to make a full recovery. A new update from Lawler's rep to TMZ has revealed another promising step, indicating that he is out of the ICU and is set to return home for further rehab. We wish Lawler and his family and friends all the best at this difficult time.

A rep for Lawler told TMZ that "Jerry is out of ICU & will return to his Florida home for outpatient rehab." It's a promising sign that he is out of the ICU and is able to recover from home, and it's great to hear that doctors are hopeful he will make a full recovery.

Lawler's family also revealed an update through his official Twitter account, sharing photos of him in the hospital with friends. The caption read "Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive Stroke Monday. He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future."

Jim Ross spoke with Lawler after he was in the hospital, and on Twitter, he wrote "I spoke very briefly with ?@JerryLawler? tonight. He's obviously weak but I could understand his affected speech. Jerry's prognosis is positive but he needs all our thoughts and prayers. #LoveYaKing"

We wish Lawler a quick recovery, and our sending our thoughts to him and his family.