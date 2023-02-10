Attorney general says Stitt illegally appointed members to the veterans commission

Oklahoma’s attorney general accused the governor on Thursday of illegally appointing members to the Oklahoma Veterans Commission, the sharpest rebuke yet between the two emerging political rivals and an ongoing distraction for an agency seeking to build a new veterans center.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond also criticized the agency's executive director, who recently refused to attend a commission meeting.

“This entire episode has been nothing short of a spectacle,” Drummond said in a Thursday statement.

The commission was scheduled to meet Friday morning, but agency staff said the meeting had been canceled.

“It is unfortunate that the Governor has not followed the proper appointment process, and it is equally unfortunate that the executive director of the state Department of Veterans Affairs is acting irresponsibly and not in the best interests of veterans," Drummond said. "It is wholly unacceptable that Oklahoma’s honorable veterans have been left without a functional commission.”

Both Drummond and Gov. Kevin Stitt are Republicans.

Stitt’s office declined to comment.

Drummond’s statement was a high-profile shot at Stitt — and Department of Veterans Affairs Executive Director Joel Kintsel — although it carried no legal action.

Last week, Kintsel refused to attend a commission meeting , claiming it was illegitimate because Stitt did not get input first from veterans organizations before appointing members, as required by law. The commission was set to discuss an emergency request for $22 million to finish building the Sallisaw Veterans Center, now under construction. Another commission meeting scheduled for Friday was canceled hours before it was set to begin.

The nine-member board oversees the Veterans Affairs Department, which provides services to Oklahoma veterans and operates multiple veterans centers.

Drummond said state law requires the commission to have representatives from six specified veterans groups.

"Stitt has not followed the lawfully ascribed process," Drummond claimed in his statement.

This week, a House committee unanimously advanced a bill that would restrict the governor to just two appointments on the veterans commission . The House speaker and Senate leader would each get two appointments, with the labor commissioner, attorney general and lieutenant governor each appointing one member.

In his statement, Drummond endorsed the Legislature's effort to change the appointment process.

Drummond, who was elected last year after beating Stitt’s appointed attorney general, has complained of too cozy a relationship between the attorney general and governor in the past.

In his first month as attorney general, Drummond has taken over multiple investigations with connections to Stitt and his administration .

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Attorney general says Stitt illegally appointed members to the veterans commission