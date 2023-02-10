Open in App
Dunbar, WV
Kanawha County Commission receives grant to expand Shawnee Sports Complex facility in West Virginia

By Jessica Patterson,

11 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission has approved plans to expand a facility at the Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar.

During a Special Commission Meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9, commissioners looked over the blueprints and costs for expanding and updating the facility. Commissioners say the county received $3 million in Congressionally Directed Spending courtesy of Sen. Joe Manchin for these new plans, which include a new entrance to the complex.

The new entrance will triple the square footage of the Welcome Center, including upgrading its restroom facilities.

Along with the grant money, the commission says the county still needs to come up with an additional $1.2 million for the project.

“This is a lot of money. It’s a lot of money,” said Commissioner Ben Salango. “And along with Commissioner Carper and Commissioner Wheeler, I wouldn’t do it if it was all county money. $4.2 million is a lot of money, but with that grant, it makes it economically feasible.”

The motion to move forward with the project was approved, and ZMM Architects has been hired for the expansion.

