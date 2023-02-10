Basketball: Minot trying to find consistency in final month of regular season

Minot Girls Basketball is the team everyone wants to beat as defending Class A State Champions.

“You have that title on your back and you know everyone’s going to try to play their best. We’ve just got to have the mentality as last year that we’ve got nothing to lose. Just keep pushing and getting better every day, and I think we see that more and just play how we play,” Freshman Guard Maggie Fricke said.

1,000 point scorer Maggie Fricke and fellow Freshman standout Leelee Bell combined to score 50 in Tuesday’s win over Legacy, while Bell battled illness.

“All day I was kind of feeling under the weather I just knew that I couldn’t let my team down and I knew that they need me so I just pushed through the pain,” Bell said.

Minot opened the season number one in the Class A polls, with three losses dropping them down to forth in the latest poll.

“I’ve got nothing wrong with losing a game here or there because it gets you much more refocused when you come back to work the next day. It humbles you. If you we play a game and we play bad, but we still win, the message probably doesn’t get across as much as it does when you lose,” Head Coach Jason Schwarz said.

The team hopes the lessons learned in the regular season can help them play more consistent in March.

“We need to come out just how we started in the first half. We get tired, but we’ve been working on our conditioning part as well. We know by the end of the season, we want to be where we’re expected to be,” Fricke said.

“At Century we had an unbelievable first half and then we weren’t so good the second half. For us to put two halves together and play a full game by the end of the season is what we’re climbing towards,” Schwarz said.

And part of playing a full 36 minutes is attention to detail.

“Mostly we’ve been focusing on getting back on D. After you score you kind of want to jog back, but we have to make sure we get back fast and keeping our ball pressure, not relaxing. Just making sure we keep them fast paced as much as we can,” Senior Guard Maya Aguilar said.

