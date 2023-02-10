Raleigh General Hospital to hold heart health fair

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–There will be a health fair at Raleigh General Hospital on February 10, 2023.

The main topic of the event is heart health.

According to the Director of Emergency and Trauma Services at Raleigh General, Jessie Kessler, cardiovascular disease is the number one killer in West Virginia. Kessler said if the disease does not affect you directly, you know someone it does affect.

The event is to teach those in the area about how to live a healthier lifestyle.

“We are doing the blood pressure screenings, so you can get your blood pressure checked and see if you’re in normal range,” said Kessler. “Education regarding CPR using your hands only. Diet and nutrition education so you can learn what you need to eat to have a healthier lifestyle and some exercise education as well.”

The fair will take place in the education building behind the main campus from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

