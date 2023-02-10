Open in App
Beckley, WV
See more from this location?
WVNS

Raleigh General Hospital to hold heart health fair

By Izzy Post,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14gQVz_0kiQMnL600

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–There will be a health fair at Raleigh General Hospital on February 10, 2023.

The main topic of the event is heart health.

According to the Director of Emergency and Trauma Services at Raleigh General, Jessie Kessler, cardiovascular disease is the number one killer in West Virginia. Kessler said if the disease does not affect you directly, you know someone it does affect.

West Virginia native to be the first Black woman to coach in the Super Bowl

The event is to teach those in the area about how to live a healthier lifestyle.

“We are doing the blood pressure screenings, so you can get your blood pressure checked and see if you’re in normal range,” said Kessler. “Education regarding CPR using your hands only. Diet and nutrition education so you can learn what you need to eat to have a healthier lifestyle and some exercise education as well.”

The fair will take place in the education building behind the main campus from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
Free covid-19 testing and vaccine clinic at Concord University
Athens, WV20 hours ago
Rainelle Elementary presented Emergency Response Shield
Rainelle, WV23 hours ago
Robert C. Byrd Clinic ‘Denim Day’ donation goes to Greenbrier Humane Society
Lewisburg, WV1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Salvation Army gives us a sneak peek of new building with virtual tour
Beckley, WV19 hours ago
U.S. Marshals offer $2.5k reward for West Virginia fugitive
Charleston, WV37 minutes ago
Crews on scene of fire at plant in Fayette County, West Virginia
Alloy, WV3 hours ago
Irish Celtic week coming to Beckley in March, brings road bowling
Beckley, WV3 days ago
The Jones Diamond, the largest alluvial diamond in North America, was found in West Virginia
Clarksburg, WV1 day ago
Senate considering Bill 602, would expand Bluefield State University’s associates degrees program
Bluefield, WV20 hours ago
Kimball looks to find new occupant for its vacant Walmart building
Kimball, WV2 days ago
Two from Fayetteville, Mount Hope facing charges for possession of schedule I, II drugs
Fayetteville, WV1 day ago
Beckley doctor suggests fewer restrictions on medical marijuana, decriminalizing personal possession
Beckley, WV5 days ago
State auditor visits Beckley
Beckley, WV4 days ago
Winterplace Ski Resort prepares for 40th anniversary bash
Ghent, WV20 hours ago
‘Trout in the Classroom’ comes to Woodrow Wilson High School
Beckley, WV4 days ago
Spring kicks off with free trees for kids
Bluefield, WV5 days ago
Breaking Benjamin is coming to the Charleston Coliseum this May
Charleston, WV6 days ago
Trees saved over 25 years ago trimmed
Beckley, WV6 days ago
Woodrow Wilson softball coach confirmed for the 2023 season
Beckley, WV2 hours ago
Ronceverte revitalization project underway
Ronceverte, WV4 days ago
Bomb threat reported in Summers County
Hinton, WV6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy