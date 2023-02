A helicopter field crew was able to see a rare phenomenon in the skies over Hawaii that most people will never see in their lifetime.

The field crew from the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife in Hawaii chased a complete circular rainbow across miles of Waimea Canyon on Kaua’i. Video posted Wednesday, Feb. 8 shows the crew flying just above the ring of rainbow light, viewable from the helicopter’s window.

A full circle rainbow is a rare sight , according to EarthSky.org. Not only do sky conditions have to be “just right,” but the viewer must be above the observable horizon so that the bottom of the circle doesn’t get obstructed from view.

In fact, that’s why most rainbows look like arcs , because they’re seen from the ground, according to How Stuff Works.

