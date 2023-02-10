Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What would a 1st-round trade-up in 2023's draft look like for the Panthers?

By Anthony Rizzuti,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zwwgf_0kiQJPvV00

On Wednesday, ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter said the Chicago Bears are holding a lottery ticket—one that’ll be worth a small fortune for inquiring teams. And one of those inquiring teams will very likely be the quarterback-needy Carolina Panthers.

So, how much will it take for general manager Scott Fitterer and company to move up from No. 9 to that No. 1 spot in this year’s draft? Let’s take a look back at the most recent trade-ups to the top of the order in gauging a price.

2017 (Second overall pick)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BOw0M_0kiQJPvV00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears received: second overall pick

San Francisco 49ers received: third overall pick, third-round pick (No. 67), fourth-round pick (No. 111), 2018 third-round pick

Here’s an “I’m here so I don’t get fined” entry.

Being that the Bears only needed to move up literally one spot for ol’ Mitch Trubisky, they didn’t have to pay a “fortune” to the slick 49ers. The Panthers, on the other hand, would need to jump eight spots to get them to that first overall slot.

So although it’s interesting to look back on, we can throw this framework out the window.

2016 (First overall pick)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P9JFZ_0kiQJPvV00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams received: first overall pick, fourth-round pick (No. 113), sixth-round pick (No. 177)

Tennessee Titans received: 15th overall pick, two second-round picks (No. 43 and No. 45), third-round pick (No. 76), 2017 first-round pick, 2017 third-round pick

Okay, now we’re getting a little warmer.

In one of the biggest leaps to the No. 1 pick in league history, the Rams forked over a pretty penny to get to Jared Goff. But being that they had two relatively high second-round picks to give up that year, the trade is a tad easier on the eyes for St. Louis—who probably saved themselves an extra first as a result.

2016 (Second overall pick)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j0Ozf_0kiQJPvV00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles received: second overall pick, 2017 conditional fifth-round pick

Cleveland Browns received: eighth overall pick, third-round pick (No. 77), fourth-round pick (No. 100), 2017 first-round pick, 2018 second-round pick

Of all such trade-ups over the previous 10 drafts, this one is closest by range.

The Eagles, who sat at No. 8, slid up for Carson Wentz by way of the Browns. And if this is what the Panthers would, more or less, have to give up for a shot at a Bryce Young or a CJ Stroud—then it doesn’t look too steep.

But, keep in mind, the Houston Texans—who will also be on the hunt for a quarterback—currently own 2023’s second overall selection. So there should be a tax on teams to jump them, in particular, for their pick of the entire litter.

2012 (Second overall pick)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AByz6_0kiQJPvV00
Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Redskins received: second overall pick

St. Louis Rams received: sixth overall pick, second-round pick (No. 39), 2013 first-round pick, 2014 first-round pick

And here’s the sexiest swap of the bunch.

While Chicago would probably love three first-rounders and a high second, Washington’s move for Robert Griffin III should come with an asterisk of sorts. Because if not for Andrew Luck, who was taken right before him, the Heisman Trophy winner would’ve been the most highly-regarded quarterback prospect in recent memory.

The 2023 class, while solid, doesn’t have a prospect close to that sort of hype.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Report: Bulls expected to shut down Lonzo Ball for season
Chicago, IL4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL Fans Share ‘Proof’ Super Bowl was ‘Rigged’
Kansas City, MO22 hours ago
Eagles fan made an absolutely hilarious addition to a premature Super Bowl champions tattoo
Philadelphia, PA1 hour ago
NCAA tournament selection committee chairman says the No. 1 team is Alabama
Tuscaloosa, AL4 hours ago
Twitter reacts to NC State shirts mocking UNC
Chapel Hill, NC2 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes’ contract is probably the NFL’s best bargain
Kansas City, MO4 hours ago
Cody Mauch headlines new Bengals 3-round mock draft
Cincinnati, OH18 hours ago
Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio) odds, picks and predictions
Bowling Green, OH4 hours ago
Will the Commanders apply the franchise tag to defensive tackle Daron Payne?
Washington, DC2 hours ago
Another prospective owner toured Washington's team facilities recently
Washington, DC7 hours ago
A college baseball player was ridiculously ejected after a tame home run trot
Seattle, WA4 hours ago
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson stands alone as NFL's most explosive quarterback in key category
Baltimore, MD15 hours ago
5 Chiefs practice squad players had contracts officially expire on Tuesday
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
Florida still nowhere to be found in USA TODAY Sports' latest bracketology
Gainesville, FL6 hours ago
2023 NBA mock draft roundup: Potential Houston Rockets picks at All-Star break
Houston, TX2 hours ago
Fresno State at Air Force odds, picks and predictions
Fresno, CA2 hours ago
Do the Lions have any franchise tag candidates in 2023?
Detroit, MI2 hours ago
Two Vikings contracts have officially voided
Minneapolis, MN22 hours ago
Could Auburn add a QB from a rival program?
Auburn, GA1 day ago
Squirrel White named one of college football's next superstars
Knoxville, TN3 hours ago
Jim Caldwell explains why he took senior assistant job with Panthers
Charlotte, NC1 hour ago
CBS Sports names one player Ravens should prioritize during 2023 free agency
Baltimore, MD18 hours ago
Panthers named best free-agent fit for TE Mike Gesicki
Charlotte, NC4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy