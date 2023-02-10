Open in App
Beaver Dams, NY
See more from this location?
WETM 18 News

Beaver Dams man arrested following months-long stolen car investigation

By Brandon Kyc,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R3Nil_0kiQJAvq00

CATON, N.Y. (WETM) — A Beaver Dams man was arrested Wednesday after the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office concluded a two-month-long investigation into a stolen vehicle.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Nicholas S. Ingersoll was arrested on Feb 8, and charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class D Felony, Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, and Making a False Written Statement.

THC products, weed seized at Sayre smoke shop, police say

The investigation stems from a report of a stolen vehicle crash and fire in Caton. The sheriff’s office alleges Ingersoll stole a vehicle, crashed it, and then gave a false statement to police regarding the incident.

Ingersoll was already an inmate in Steuben County Jail and at the time of his arrest for this incident. He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and returned to the Steuben County Jail.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Steuben County, NY newsLocal Steuben County, NY
Steuben County Man Arrested For Withholding Utilities, Resisting Arrest
Bath, NY6 days ago
Steuben County Residents Arrested After Stolen Propane Tank Investigation
Prattsburgh, NY7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ithaca Police looking for suspected stabber
Ithaca, NY5 hours ago
Elmira SWAT team responds to apartment
Elmira, NY1 day ago
One dead in Bath house fire; state police investigating
Bath, NY2 days ago
One dead in early morning Penn Yan house fire
Penn Yan, NY1 day ago
Multiple people held against their will during police standoff on Lake Street; three arrested
Elmira, NY3 days ago
Honeoye man arrested for bringing drugs to Clifton Springs Hospital
Honeoye, NY3 days ago
A dozen crews respond to early morning Bath garage fire
Bath, NY3 hours ago
Big Flats man arrested in connection to $20K in stolen silver; police say
Big Flats, NY5 days ago
Arrests made in connection to body found following Rochester police chase
Rochester, NY5 days ago
Police attempt to identify men in connection with armed robbery in Rochester
Rochester, NY4 days ago
Rochester man arrested for multiple larcenies throughout Village of Lima
Rochester, NY4 days ago
One airlifted to hospital after Lansing crash
Lansing, NY1 day ago
Gun, alcohol, drug paraphernalia found inside vehicle during traffic stop
Troy, PA4 days ago
State Police arrest a motorist for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree, and Criminal Possession of Cannabis 3rd Degree.
Rochester, NY4 days ago
Cayuga correctional officer exposed to toxic drug found on inmate, taken to hospital
Moravia, NY4 days ago
RPD: Individual arrested on Northview Terrace in connection to stolen vehicle
Rochester, NY5 days ago
Rochester General Hospital treating walk-in gunshot victim
Rochester, NY3 days ago
JC man wanted for Grand Larceny, Rape, and Weapon Possession
Johnson City, NY5 days ago
Broome County Sheriff's Office Featured Warrant
Johnson City, NY5 days ago
Endicott man to serve 4 years for breaking woman’s jaw
Endicott, NY4 days ago
Binghamton Police Investigating Recent Larcenies, Issue Reminder to Lock Doors
Binghamton, NY5 days ago
Off-duty PA trooper was driving other car in crash that killed Troy teacher
Troy, PA6 days ago
NYSP seeking public’s help identifying man
Geneseo, NY3 days ago
Gillett man sentenced for raping intellectually disabled woman
Gillett, PA4 days ago
Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Charge
Binghamton, NY5 days ago
Man connected to suspect in slain RPD officer’s death appears in court
Rochester, NY6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy