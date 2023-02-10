Open in App
Ohio State
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Woman living in a body twice her age: Search for a cure

By Stefani Schaefer,

11 days ago

(WJW) – Tiffany Wedekind is one of a kind. The Ohio woman, known as “Tenacious Tiffany,” has an extremely rare condition that makes her body age at an alarming rate.

Progeria, also known as Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome , is a progressive genetic disorder that causes people to age rapidly, typically in their first two years of life.

Ohio woman shares battle with rare disease that causes rapid aging

Tiffany is 45 and is the oldest known person with the condition.

Now there is new research to help find a cure and it’s happening right here in Ohio at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

FOX 8’s Stefani Schaefer also has an update on Tiffany. Watch in the video above.

