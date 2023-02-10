State Police pull dead body from Charles River near BU

It is unclear whether police suspect foul play.

State Police recovered a dead body from the Charles River Thursday near Boston University.

State Police said in a news release that they were notified of a potential body in the river around 12:30 p.m. The department’s marine unit responded and pulled it to shore near the BU Sailing Pavilion, which is next to the Boston University bridge between Cambridge and Boston.

State Police are investigating what happened to the body, but did not specify whether they suspect foul play or not. It is unclear how the body was discovered, and no identifying information about the body has been released.

State Police said they would update the public as their investigation progresses.