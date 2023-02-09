ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Providence, RI

‘Miracles are happening’: North Providence man hopes family survived Turkey earthquake

By Dana Casullo, Joe Cortese
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rescuers are continuing to sift through rubble in a desperate attempt to find survivors after a devastating earthquake hit Turkey and Syria earlier this week.

More than 20,000 people were killed when the earthquake hit both countries Monday.

The devastation hits home for North Providence resident Gokhan Vural, who tells 12 News he’s holding out hope that his cousin, along with her husband and 6-year-old son, survived.

Vural said his father and uncle are assisting in the search for the family-of-three, who has been trapped under the rubble of their apartment building in Hatay, Turkey for four days.

“The situation is really terrible,” he said. “We are just hoping for another miracle, because miracles are happening.”

Vural said rescuers arrived at his cousin’s apartment building Thursday, adding that the last update he received was promising.

“There are little signs of life,” Vural said. “We’re chasing the miracle and I believe they’re still alive waiting to be rescued.”

Vural said despite being optimistic about his family, he’s worried for the millions of other survivors who lost their homes and loved ones.

“The situation is actually much worse than what it seems,” he said.

Vural, an employee of Golden Crust Pizza in Providence , has been collecting donations to send to Istanbul, Turkey.

“I’m amazed to see how Rhode Islanders have come together,” Vural said. “It gives me a lot of hope and encouragement for the future.”

Right now, Vural said survivors are in dire need of diapers, women’s pads, baby food, winter socks and underwear.

The Douglas Avenue restaurant is holding another donation drive next Monday. Rhode Islanders are welcome to drop donations off between 5-10 p.m.

