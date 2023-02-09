ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

dayton247now.com

California defense firm investing $20M in Dayton market

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A national defense firm is making moves to enhance its Miami Valley operations. This includes a just-announced local acquisition, as well as an upcoming $20 million investment into a new Beavercreek facility. California-based Linquest Corp. — already well-established in the Dayton defense scene with...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Vandalia reconstruction project to impact drivers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers in the Vandalia area can expect to see a construction project, which could impact your commute. Crews will be working in the area of Enola and Foley drives starting on Monday, Feb. 13. The city of Vandalia says if you are driving on Foley Drive from Bristol Drive to N […]
VANDALIA, OH
dayton.com

Accident becomes best day of Springboro grad’s life

Springboro HS grad, Middletown resident focused on becoming a better version of herself. Sometimes tragic things happen in a moment that end up changing the course of a person’s life for the better. For Tina Frantz, a Springboro High School graduate now living with her family in Middletown, that moment came on April 22, 2019, when her car was hit from behind by another vehicle.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Fairfield Commons | Mall in Beavercreek, Ohio

The Mall at Fairfield Commons, often referred to as the Fairfield Mall, is a shopping mall in Beavercreek, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Dayton. The mall was opened in 1993 and has two floors. The anchor stores are Macy's, J. C. Penney, Dick's Sporting Goods, Round 1 Entertainment, and Morris Home Furniture. There is one vacant anchor store, formerly Elder-Beerman. Located adjacent to Interstate 675, it is near a golf course, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Wright State University and the Nutter Center entertainment complex.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WDTN

Sunshine into next week followed by big changes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — High pressure will remain in control of the Miami Valley at least the next couple of days bringing us a gorgeous stretch of weather. This will include lots of sunshine on Sunday and Monday with mild temperatures in the lower 50s. This will be followed by temperatures that will flirt with […]
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds

This story was last updated Thursday at 7:30 a.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 7:30 a.m., about 1,000 AEP customers and 1,000 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity. At outages’ peak at about 11 p.m., more […]
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

Man charged with arson after Miami County house fire

LAURA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Sheriff deputies in Miami County along with Laura Fire Department and Union Township Life Squad responded to a house fire in the Village of Laura Saturday night. Crews found a working fire at the 100 block of East Pike Street at about 11:58 p.m. Witnesses also...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE

