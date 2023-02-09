Read full article on original website
See a string of lights in the NE Ohio sky?
Viewers from across Northeast Ohio witnessed strange lights in the clear night sky Sunday during the Super Bowl.
California defense firm investing $20M in Dayton market
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A national defense firm is making moves to enhance its Miami Valley operations. This includes a just-announced local acquisition, as well as an upcoming $20 million investment into a new Beavercreek facility. California-based Linquest Corp. — already well-established in the Dayton defense scene with...
I-71 North reopens in southern Franklin County after crash involving trooper
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A long stretch of a southern Franklin County highway reopened Monday morning after a crash involving an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper. Trooper Adrian Wilson was standing outside of his Dodge Charger and picking up debris from the road at 10:44 a.m. on Monday when a Toyota hit the rear of […]
Miami County home destroyed in fire
2 NEWS crews on the scene could see heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.
Vandalia reconstruction project to impact drivers
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers in the Vandalia area can expect to see a construction project, which could impact your commute. Crews will be working in the area of Enola and Foley drives starting on Monday, Feb. 13. The city of Vandalia says if you are driving on Foley Drive from Bristol Drive to N […]
Dayton Public Schools announce district closed Monday
Sunday evening Dayton Public Schools announced on Facebook the district will be closed Monday.
Accident becomes best day of Springboro grad’s life
Springboro HS grad, Middletown resident focused on becoming a better version of herself. Sometimes tragic things happen in a moment that end up changing the course of a person’s life for the better. For Tina Frantz, a Springboro High School graduate now living with her family in Middletown, that moment came on April 22, 2019, when her car was hit from behind by another vehicle.
The Mall at Fairfield Commons | Mall in Beavercreek, Ohio
The Mall at Fairfield Commons, often referred to as the Fairfield Mall, is a shopping mall in Beavercreek, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Dayton. The mall was opened in 1993 and has two floors. The anchor stores are Macy's, J. C. Penney, Dick's Sporting Goods, Round 1 Entertainment, and Morris Home Furniture. There is one vacant anchor store, formerly Elder-Beerman. Located adjacent to Interstate 675, it is near a golf course, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Wright State University and the Nutter Center entertainment complex.
Sunshine into next week followed by big changes
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — High pressure will remain in control of the Miami Valley at least the next couple of days bringing us a gorgeous stretch of weather. This will include lots of sunshine on Sunday and Monday with mild temperatures in the lower 50s. This will be followed by temperatures that will flirt with […]
Heart to Heart: Amy Grant announces Kettering Health performance in Dayton
Amy Grant will make a performance at Kettering Health's Heart to Heart gala.
At least one taken to hospital after house fire in Miami Co.
Firefighters in Miami County were called to a fire in Laura late Sunday night.
Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds
This story was last updated Thursday at 7:30 a.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 7:30 a.m., about 1,000 AEP customers and 1,000 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity. At outages’ peak at about 11 p.m., more […]
Man charged with arson after Miami County house fire
LAURA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Sheriff deputies in Miami County along with Laura Fire Department and Union Township Life Squad responded to a house fire in the Village of Laura Saturday night. Crews found a working fire at the 100 block of East Pike Street at about 11:58 p.m. Witnesses also...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
‘So-called puppy mills’ numbers continue to soar in Ohio, animal rescue groups say
The FOX 8 I-Team has found the number of high volume dog breeders registering with the state soaring.
‘It was a huge hit for us,’ Riverside family reeling from break-in at local business
Riverside and Huber Heights Police searched for a male suspect after he broke into a local business and stole over $600 worth of property.
Car Wraps May Be a Scam; If You Are Suspicious, Call the Office of the Ohio Attorney General
State of Ohio - People often complain about unwanted phone calls, emails, mail, robocalls, and unsolicited text messages. There is a federal DO NOT CALL list registry; according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Ohio does not have a separate Do Not Call law. However, the federal laws may be enforced in federal or state court by the Attorney General.
‘I shed a few tears;’ Strong winds force emergency demolition of 100-year-old Preble County barn
As high winds pushed through the Miami Valley Thursday, an old barn near Lewisburg suffered significant damage resulting in an emergency demolition taking place.
Winning Powerball numbers for February 11, 2023: See all the prizes won in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $34 million Powerball jackpot in the drawing from Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there are still thousands of smaller-tier prizes that were hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below... $200,000 prize: 1 winner. $400 prize: 8 winners. $100...
Emergency SNAP benefits ending: DML and The Foodbank ready to help
Local resources are helping to fight against food insecurity, including several Dayton Metro Library branches that serve as Pantry Partners for the Dayton Foodbank.
