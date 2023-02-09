DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Pitch your idea to make the Dayton area better and you could win $1,500 in seed money to launch a volunteer-powered project. The YWCA Dayton will be hosting a Racial Equity & Social Justice Summit on April 27, from 6-8 p.m. at the Dayton Metro Library, where applicants will have the opportunity to pitch their best idea for a volunteer-lead and powered project that addresses a social justice need in the Dayton community.

DAYTON, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO