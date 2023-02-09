Read full article on original website
Related
dayton247now.com
One injured in vehicle accident at I-70WB, I-75NB ramp
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Emergency crews and Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a reported two vehicle accident on Monday. The accident happened just before 5 p.m. at the on ramp to Interstate 70 westbound and Interstate 75 northbound, according to OSHP dispatch. Two vehicles were involved, one person was...
dayton247now.com
Will city officials approve Dayton Police new Fusus technology to protect residents?
DAYTON, Oh (WKEF) -- Fusus is new technology that will help police officers with real-time response to criminal events and protect citizens of Dayton if approved by the city of Dayton. Dayton Police Department plan to use the Fusus technology to view pedestrian traffic on public streets during a critical...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Police & Fire holding training events in February
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Fire Department and Dayton Police Department are conducting a series of realistic training events at the Dayton Convention Center throughout February. Residents and visitors in the downtown area may see a heavy police and fire presence near the convention center and surrounding blocks during selected...
dayton247now.com
Woman injured in Dayton shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- One woman was injured after a shooting was reported Sunday in Dayton. Police responded to West Hillcrest Avenue and Philadelphia Drive at about 4:17 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Officers arrived on scene to find the woman shot in the leg. Police haven't released...
dayton247now.com
California defense firm investing $20M in Dayton market
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A national defense firm is making moves to enhance its Miami Valley operations. This includes a just-announced local acquisition, as well as an upcoming $20 million investment into a new Beavercreek facility. California-based Linquest Corp. — already well-established in the Dayton defense scene with...
dayton247now.com
Valentine's Day across the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Love is in the air and local businesses want to celebrate Valentine's Day with you. One way to celebrate with your someone special is a sweetheart skate at Riverscape MetroPark. Many local restaurants are offering special menus for Valentine's Day:. Basil's on Market - Beavercreek &...
dayton247now.com
Pitch your project to make the Dayton area better
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Pitch your idea to make the Dayton area better and you could win $1,500 in seed money to launch a volunteer-powered project. The YWCA Dayton will be hosting a Racial Equity & Social Justice Summit on April 27, from 6-8 p.m. at the Dayton Metro Library, where applicants will have the opportunity to pitch their best idea for a volunteer-lead and powered project that addresses a social justice need in the Dayton community.
dayton247now.com
'He wants his mom' Dayton Police continues to search for Cierra Chapman
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The search continues for Cierra Chapman. Chapman was last seen on Dec. 27 in Trotwood leaving her ex-boyfriends' apartment. Law enforcement and rescue agencies searched the Miami Valley on Saturday looking for Chapman. Leaving the family heartbroken but, they aren't giving up hope on the 30-year-old...
dayton247now.com
Family says cemetery buried someone else in their plot 'It is disrespectful'
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Greencastle Cemetery confirms that they buried someone else in a spot owned by another family. Dayton 24/7 Now’s Mamie bah asked, “How did you feel when you came here and realized someone else is in that spot?”. Gwendolyn said, “Heartbroken, it's like someone...
dayton247now.com
Authorities looking for man who passed counterfeit money
DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Darke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of counterfeit money being passed at a local business. The money was actually passed on Thursday, Feb. 9 and the sheriff's office took the report the next day, according to a news release. A local bank...
dayton247now.com
Dayton non-profit helps assist with rising childcare costs
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- New reports show that the cost of childcare on parents and taxpayers has more than doubled since 2018, coming in around $122 billion a year. Now one Dayton organization is making it their mission to help any and every child in Montgomery County. Preschool Promise started...
dayton247now.com
Girl Scout season kicks off with newest cookie addition, 'Raspberry Rally'
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Program is kicking off this week in the Miami Valley. Girl Scouts in the Miami Valley are loading cars, vans, and trucks as they prepare to deliver tasty treats to customers. From Feb. 11 through March 19, Girl Scouts will begin...
dayton247now.com
Meet Honey, our Pet of the Day for Feb. 13
Brandy Norrod of New Madison says Honey is Michael and Lilly's pupper -- and Honey is also our Dog of the Day for Monday, Feb. 13. Thanks for sharing, Brandy. SHARE A PHOTO FOR A CHANCE TO GET YOUR FURBABY ON TV.
dayton247now.com
Flyers defeat Saint Louis on Mongolia Day
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - The city of Dayton declared February 10 to be Mongolia Day, in honor of UD men's basketball freshman Mike Sharavjamts. The Flyers overcame a lively start from Saint Louis to win Friday's game with the Billikens, 70-56, moving to within a half-game of VCU for the Atlantic 10 lead. Sharavjamts recorded four points, three assists and a steal off the bench, while Toumani Camara led UD with 17 points.
dayton247now.com
UD women host "Play 4 Kay" game Saturday
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - Women's college basketball teams across the country are holding "Play 4 Kay" games in February as part of the fight against cancer. The movement is named in memory of Kay Yow, a Hall of Fame coach who fought breast cancer. UD women's basketball held a "Play...
Comments / 0