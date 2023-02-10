Dayton Donut Festival kicks off in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Donut lovers, rejoice! The Dayton Donut Festival on Tour is set to begin Friday in the Miami Valley among participating businesses.
By purchasing a $30 ticket booklet, you will receive a coupon to get two free donuts from each participating vendor from February 10 through February 20. Each vendor’s page lists hours for their business so you can plan your sweet adventure.
You can purchase a ticket booklet online here . Weekend events happening around Dayton: Feb. 9-12
You can also buy your ticket booklets in person at the following locations:
- Fri, Feb 10 from 4-6 p.m. at The Donut Haus
- Sat, Feb 11 from 10 a.m. -12 p.m. at Duck Donuts
- Sat, Feb 11 from 5-8 p.m. at W. Social Tap and Table
- Sun, Feb 12 from 9-11 a.m. at Hole N One Donuts
Confirmed participants in the Dayton Donut Festival on Tour are as follows:
Ashley’s Pastry Shop
Bear Creek Donuts
Bill’s Donut Shop
Donut Palace
Duck Donuts
Glazed Donut Eatery
Hole N One Donuts
Jim’s Donut Shop
Stan The Donut Man
W. Social Tap and Table
The Donut Haus Bakery
The Neighborhood Nest
Proceeds of the festival will benefit Hannah's Treasure Chest , a nonprofit organization based in Centerville that works to enrich the lives of children in need.
