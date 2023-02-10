Puebloans must re-register for emergency alerts

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A new emergency alert system in Pueblo will require anyone who is receiving alerts to re-register their cell phones.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) announced a change to the county’s emergency alert system on Thursday, Feb. 9. The change does not affect messaging, PCSO said, but will require those who are currently registered for the service to re-register soon.

The change affects only those who are registered through Pueblo County’s alert notification system – the city’s system is not changing.

PCSO said the county is moving to the RAVE Alert System after RAVE Mobile Safety merged with the county’s current provider, Swift911.

The alerting system is used to send emergency alerts to those who opt-in to receive the alerts, and are delivered via voice, text message or email to registered cell phones. The alerts include information related to emergencies such as:

Wildland fires

Severe weather

Flooding

Law enforcement activity

Major road closures

Chemical hazards

The alerts and notifications provide critical information on actions the public should take, such as shelter-in-place or evacuate.

Those who have currently registered their cell phones to receive Pueblo County alert notifications through the SWIFT911 system are required to re-register with the new RAVE system by Feb. 28 to avoid disruption in receiving emergency alerts.

How to re-register

To register a cell phone for the RAVE Alert system, go to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office website at www.pueblosheriff.com. Go to the “How Do I” tab at the top and under the “Sign Up For” tab click on emergency notifications and click on the “Register Now” icon in the middle of the page. Complete the form, submit it and you are registered.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office website

“We encourage the public to get registered on the RAVE Alert system now as there could be a chance you can miss receiving important alerts if you are not registered by Feb. 28,” said Joshua Johnson, PCSO Emergency Management Coordinator. “It’s quick and easy to register.”

