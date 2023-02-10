Open in App
Gaithersburg, MD
DC News Now

Former MCPS bus driver found criminally responsible for 2018 sexual assaults

By Makea Luzader,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vSKVc_0kiQ9Wqr00

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A former bus driver for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) was found to be responsible for the sexual abuse of four girls in 2018.

Police said a jury found 67-year-old Etienne Kabongo of Gaithersburg responsible in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County. He had pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of sexual abuse of a minor following the assaults.

Kabongo had previously claimed he was not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder, but the jury disagreed in Thursday’s ruling.

Kabongo could serve up to 40 years in prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 30.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Trial set for alleged bus rapist

Police said that all of the victims rode the bus he drove for MCPS. Two were minors at the time of the assaults, and two were 18 years old. All four of the girls had special needs.

One of the victims came forward after an incident in July 2018. Police investigated the report and found surveillance footage of multiple assaults including the three other victims.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

