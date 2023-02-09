Read full article on original website
Inside the Magic
Disney Park Closing Effective Immediately in Orlando
We’ve got some bad news for Disney Guests, as one of the major Parks at the Walt Disney World Resort is closing. Everyone knows that Walt Disney World is an amazing place to spend your vacation, with Disney even calling it “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” From Magic Kingdom to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Guests can have a wild time no matter where they visit.
Inside the Magic
Guests Have Written Off Disney World For Good as They Flock to a Surprising New Vacation Spot
It’s no secret that Walt Disney World prices have skyrocketed across the board. There have been lifts in food, merchandise, tickets, Annual Passes, accommodation, parking… the list goes on. And while the Disney Parks in Orlando, Central Florida are still frequently busy with Guests obviously spending more to...
disneyfanatic.com
Disney’s Newest Hotel CANCELING Reservations Due to Low Occupancy!
In March 2022, Disney opened a new, one-of-a-kind immersive hotel at the Walt Disney World Resort — the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser. The Starcruiser is unlike anything Disney has ever done. Guests stay in the hotel for two nights, only leaving to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. While on the Starcruiser, Guests will dine in a galactic supper club, complete with out-of-this-world entertainment. They can also choose to join the Resistance or the First Order and go on secret missions, and even engage in lightsaber training.
disneyfanatic.com
Mickey Mouse to Be Replaced as Disney Mascot
In the newest round of rumors making their way across the internet, Disney fans are concerned that their favorite—Mickey Mouse—will be replaced. Mickey Mouse is a household name. He’s the mouse that started it all. The mouse has an entire documentary created about him and is so fundamental to the Disney brand that the company has a special protection for him. But it appears not all is well in the world of Disney.
archpaper.com
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis plans to rid Walt Disney World of its special tax district privileges
Walt Disney World® Resort’s aura of childhood wonder and joy is widely adored by Americans young and old. Ensconced in a web of highways in swampy Central Florida, Disney World’s sprawling network of theme parks, water parks, hotels, golf courses, shopping districts and entertainment complexes make up a world unto itself. It is the self-reported “Most Magical Place on Earth.”
Inside the Magic
Popular Theme Park Shuts Down Ride After Child Tragically Dies Onboard
A tragic theme park accident claimed the life of a young boy, and the ride will never be reopened. Visiting a theme park is supposed to be a time of joy and making memories that last a lifetime, but this was the exact opposite for one family. Adventureland, located in...
Disneyland employees laughed at disabled woman who fell exiting ride, died 5 months later, lawsuit alleges
A disabled woman fell and broke her leg exiting Disneyland's Jungle Cruise ride while employees laughed and didn't help, a lawsuit alleges.
Inside the Magic
Disney Ride Closed Indefinitely After “Disgraceful” Issue
After complaints from Guests and fans alike, a family-friendly attraction has now shut down in Disney. Much like the other Disney Parks and Resorts, Disneyland Paris is going through a lot of changes. For starters, Guests can head on over to the brand-new Avengers Campus for some thrilling adventures with their favorite Marvel characters like Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and Loki. This land is very similar to the one found in Disneyland California Adventure, though the Paris version features one different ride.
Inside the Magic
Man Dies In Tragic Accident at Disney World, Scene Cleared
A 53-year-old man has died after a tragic accident at Walt Disney World Resort. The man, who has only been identified as a Colombian man, was riding his bicycle on Walt Disney World property last Thursday when tragedy struck. He was struck by a driver at around 6:30 a.m. along Osceola Parkway between Victory Way and World Drive at the exit ramp, according to reports from Click Orlando.
Disney Has a Big Choice To Make
CEO Bob Iger has to make a decision about the company's future, and "everything’s on the table."
Inside the Magic
Nearly Half of Disney World Park Shut Down to Guests
Walt Disney World Resort Guests were recently left perplexed as a strange ordeal occurred. Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida is home to four world-class theme parks in Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Wow, Disney Just Announced That Frozen 3, Toy Story 5 And More Are On The Way
Walt Disney Studios just shared plans to return to three of their animated worlds for upcoming movie sequels.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney CEO Antagonizes Cast Members Again
When former Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger returned from his not-so-retired-retirement to replace Disney’s much-maligned CEO Bob Chapek and take the helm once again, many Disney fans were ecstatic. However, Iger has faced many challenges since returning to the position of Disney’s CEO, with one big issue being...
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Faces More Backlash From Its Own Fans
It will not shock any Disney enthusiasts who keep a close eye on the Walt Disney Company (or who even just keep an eye on Florida news) to learn that many Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disney Park, or general Disney fans have not been happy with the Walt Disney Company as of late.
