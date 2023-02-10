Man pleads not guilty to murder in Wasco cellmate’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man on Thursday pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in the death of his cellmate at Wasco State Prison.

Eugene Stroud, 45, was charged last month in the death of Scott James Gunter, 59 . He’s due back in court April 19 and is being held without bail.

Gunter, who died March 15, had been serving a two-year sentence for failing to register as a sex offender. Coroner’s officials determined he died by strangulation .

Stroud was serving a 25-year sentence for multiple convictions including assault offenses, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.