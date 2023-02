FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

‘Everything is leveling out’: Memphis real estate agents encouraged by market By Kate Bieri, FOX13Memphis.com, 11 days ago

By Kate Bieri, FOX13Memphis.com, 11 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At just 25 years old, Jalen Phillips bought his first home in Southaven with his wife, Alandria. “(It) just blew our minds,” ...