Texas State

Related
College Football News

NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections, 68 Team Predictions, Bubble Teams

NCAA Tournament bracket projections and predictions for where the 68 teams will be. Who’s likely to be in, and who’s on the bubble?. – College Basketball Predictions For Every Game: Sunday. We’re used to doing this for college football bowl projections, and this is so much easier in...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the SEC coaching jobs following the Texas and OU move

The Southeastern Conference is considered the premier college football conference in the country, and as a result, coaching jobs in the SEC are highly coveted. Texas and Oklahoma are transitioning to the SEC for the 2024 season, adding two more excellent coaching jobs to the conference. Both schools hold proud transitions of success and a strong passion for college football.
247Sports

Jalen Hurts' father reflects on Alabama, Oklahoma football chapters of Eagles QB's career

Jalen Hurts is preparing to lead the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, but before he became a star in the NFL, he experienced a storied college career between Alabama and Oklahoma. Hurts’ father, Averion Hurts Sr., appeared on The Paul Finebaum Show and detailed what his son’s journey was like from the Crimson Tide to the Sooners.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Major Applewhite is candidate for 1 high-profile OC position

Major Applewhite may be on his way back to a Power 5 school, as the former Houston head coach has emerged as a candidate for a notable offensive coordinator position. Applewhite is in talks with Miami over its vacant offensive coordinator position, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Applewhite was set for talks with... The post Report: Major Applewhite is candidate for 1 high-profile OC position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
On3.com

Juwan Howard responds to Hunter Dickinson comment following Michigan loss to Indiana

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and star center Hunter Dickinson have different interpretations of the Wolverines should react to their 62-61 loss to Indiana. Michigan was leading by two points with 8:49 remaining but hit only one field goal the rest of the game — and did not score over the final five minutes of the contest. Dickinson left the game feeling like a reset was needed.
247Sports

What Tyreke Key and Jahmai Mashack said about Vols' loss to Missouri

Tennessee senior guard Tyreke Key and sophomore guard Jahmai Mashack met with the media following No. 6 Tennessee's heartbreaking loss to Missouri at the buzzer on Saturday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's what the two had to say about the Vols' 86-85 loss after Tigers guard DeAndre Gholston hit a game-winning three from near midcourt to pull off the upset.
programminginsider.com

Most Successful College Football Teams of All Time

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. College football has a rich history in the United States, with many teams having a great deal of success over the years. The most successful college football teams make for great college football picks and include those that have won the most National Championships, boasting the highest winning percentages.
247Sports

What Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin football program have in strength and conditioning coach Brady Collins

MADISON, Wis. — Ask anyone who knows how Brady Collins does his job — from former players to colleagues — and you'll hear the same description almost every time. What makes Collins one of the most respected strength and conditioning coaches in college football goes beyond crafting and coordinating workouts. As he put it, "anybody can write a workout. It's not about the workout."
