College Football News
NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections, 68 Team Predictions, Bubble Teams
NCAA Tournament bracket projections and predictions for where the 68 teams will be. Who’s likely to be in, and who’s on the bubble?. – College Basketball Predictions For Every Game: Sunday. We’re used to doing this for college football bowl projections, and this is so much easier in...
247Sports
USC football adds former Washington State QB, Mississippi State staffer as graduate assistant
USC head coach Lincoln Riley reloaded his support staff with the addition of former Washington State quarterback and Mississippi State staffer Trey Tinsley as a graduate assistant. Tinsley's Twitter profile implies he will be working with quarterbacks; he is also listed on USC's official website. Tinsley, a SoCal native, is...
Ranking the SEC coaching jobs following the Texas and OU move
The Southeastern Conference is considered the premier college football conference in the country, and as a result, coaching jobs in the SEC are highly coveted. Texas and Oklahoma are transitioning to the SEC for the 2024 season, adding two more excellent coaching jobs to the conference. Both schools hold proud transitions of success and a strong passion for college football.
Fact or Fiction: Norvell's Extension, Charlie Strong's Departure, Texas' SEC Chances
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he analyzes whether FSU extended Mike Norvell a year too soon...
College football recruiting: Who leads for 5-stars Dylan Raiola, Jadyn Davis?
Dylan Raiola and Jadyn Davis are two recruits who will have a major impact on the 2024 college football recruiting class and here’s where things stand. When it comes to the 2024 college football recruiting class, things are starting to heat up and one of the big questions is where will some of the top quarterbacks such as Dylan Raiola and Jadyn Davis land.
Joe Lunardi: Kentucky Would be 'Completely Out of NCAA Field' With Loss to Georgia
Selection Sunday is just over one month away. After beginning the season as the No. 4 team in the nation, Kentucky is now uncertain whether or not it'll hear its name called to enter the NCAA Tournament on March 12. John Calipari's Wildcats have teetered around the bubble for the past month, ...
Deion Sanders Admits Recruiting Players From 1 State To Colorado Is Challenging
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has had so much success in recruiting that it's hard to imagine that he's having any trouble behind the scenes. But there's apparently one road bump he's hit since taking his talents to Boulder. Appearing on the All Things Covered podcast, Sanders admitted ...
Jalen Hurts' father reflects on Alabama, Oklahoma football chapters of Eagles QB's career
Jalen Hurts is preparing to lead the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, but before he became a star in the NFL, he experienced a storied college career between Alabama and Oklahoma. Hurts’ father, Averion Hurts Sr., appeared on The Paul Finebaum Show and detailed what his son’s journey was like from the Crimson Tide to the Sooners.
LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Has A Massive Net Worth & She's Only A Junior In College
A gymnast attending Louisiana State University might be one of the most popular college students in the United States right now, which is probably why she's got such a huge net worth. If you don't already know her, her name is Olivia Dunne, a 20-year-old student-athlete competing on LSU's women's...
Max Anderson, nation's No. 8 offensive tackle, trims list to 12; Oklahoma among top suitors
One of the nation's top offensive linemen has cut down his list of suitors. This week, Reedy (Texas) star Max Anderson, the nation's No. 8 offensive tackle, announced his top 12: Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State and Tennessee: The ...
Jaylen McClain Narrows Recruitment
Safety Jaylen McClain recently cut down his recruitment and will focus on ten schools moving forward. Tennessee made the list and could have interest in the four-star DB.
Report: Major Applewhite is candidate for 1 high-profile OC position
Major Applewhite may be on his way back to a Power 5 school, as the former Houston head coach has emerged as a candidate for a notable offensive coordinator position. Applewhite is in talks with Miami over its vacant offensive coordinator position, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Applewhite was set for talks with... The post Report: Major Applewhite is candidate for 1 high-profile OC position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tennessee Vols true freshman is going to be a problem in the SEC in 2023
The Tennessee Vols have a true freshman that could be a major problem for opposing defenses in the SEC. Four-star athlete Cam Seldon signed with Tennessee this past December as the No. 76 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class. Seldon, 6-foot-1/210 lbs from Heathsville, VA, was rated as the...
RJ Melendez suspended for Rutgers game for 'violation of team rules'
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois sophomore forward RJ Melendez did not play in the Illini's 69-60 win over Rutgers on Saturday due to a suspension for a "violation of team rules," head coach Brad Underwood said. It's unclear how long the suspension will last. "That's the deal with and we'll move...
Juwan Howard responds to Hunter Dickinson comment following Michigan loss to Indiana
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and star center Hunter Dickinson have different interpretations of the Wolverines should react to their 62-61 loss to Indiana. Michigan was leading by two points with 8:49 remaining but hit only one field goal the rest of the game — and did not score over the final five minutes of the contest. Dickinson left the game feeling like a reset was needed.
What Tyreke Key and Jahmai Mashack said about Vols' loss to Missouri
Tennessee senior guard Tyreke Key and sophomore guard Jahmai Mashack met with the media following No. 6 Tennessee's heartbreaking loss to Missouri at the buzzer on Saturday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's what the two had to say about the Vols' 86-85 loss after Tigers guard DeAndre Gholston hit a game-winning three from near midcourt to pull off the upset.
Georgia running back Branson Robinson makes major strides during freshman year
Georgia running back Branson Robinson was a highly-touted player during his high school days in Mississippi, but he arrived in Athens with the understanding that he would have to earn any playing time he received. Robinson consistently made efforts to improve his game, and as the season wore on it became clear he was capable of making plays.
Most Successful College Football Teams of All Time
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. College football has a rich history in the United States, with many teams having a great deal of success over the years. The most successful college football teams make for great college football picks and include those that have won the most National Championships, boasting the highest winning percentages.
Baylor prepares to catch WVU in a mood: 'They're going to be happy'
When West Virginia and No. 9 Baylor met at the Coliseum last month, it was the first fork-in-the-road moment of the season. Both were 0-3 in Big 12 play and neither team could have seen it coming. The Mountaineers had started 10-2 in non-conference play and reached the top 25...
What Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin football program have in strength and conditioning coach Brady Collins
MADISON, Wis. — Ask anyone who knows how Brady Collins does his job — from former players to colleagues — and you'll hear the same description almost every time. What makes Collins one of the most respected strength and conditioning coaches in college football goes beyond crafting and coordinating workouts. As he put it, "anybody can write a workout. It's not about the workout."
