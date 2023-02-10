Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
WKRN News 2

Titans cheerleader continues to break barriers

By Samaria Terry,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=237CWk_0kiQ6Y0c00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was the dream of lifetime for Titans cheerleader Donivous Odom after he became the first male selected as a Pro Bowl cheerleader.

But his journey to making history started right here, breaking barriers with the Titans. The Murfreesboro native became the franchise’s first male dancer and dance captain. He then set his sights to the highest achievement for an NFL cheerleader, a pro bowl selection and he had his mother as his number one supporter. Unfortunately, she passed away just days after Odom got the exciting news.

Odom said his mother never left his side and the most rewarding part in all of this, is the chance to inspire young boys that want to cheer.

“It has been very groundbreaking for me because I didn’t think that a guy would be able to do that” said Odom. “And the Tennessee Titans organization made space and opportunity for me to be successful in that realm. It just feels amazing to me to know that another little boy can literally walk up here and now he can surpass me because the has been opened to get to where at least I was.”

Odom joined the Titans cheer team in 2019.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Man robbed, left on side of interstate after night on Broadway
Nashville, TN5 hours ago
Hawkins County child with rare genetic disease dies
Mount Carmel, TN1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Trailer, $20k worth of sound equipment stolen from Madison church
Nashville, TN20 hours ago
UPS employee arrested for stealing gun while unloading packages
Nashville, TN1 day ago
NFL Fans Share ‘Proof’ Super Bowl was ‘Rigged’
Kansas City, MO22 hours ago
Concerns raised over Antioch police raid
Nashville, TN18 hours ago
Middle TN teen has both legs amputated after being hit by car at volleyball tournament
Saint Louis, MO16 hours ago
Nashville Tornado Warning sirens operating as normal after test
Nashville, TN2 hours ago
‘She was literally stolen’: Family hopes Murfreesboro murder will help others
Murfreesboro, TN20 hours ago
Woman funded 6-month gambling spree at Vegas resort with $10M fraud scheme, lawsuit alleges
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Woman dead, boyfriend charged after argument leads to shooting in Edgehill
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Nashville woman accused of trying to stab roommate to death during argument
Nashville, TN3 hours ago
Metro Police investigating three overnight shootings across Nashville
Nashville, TN9 hours ago
Woman accidentally breaks $42K balloon dog sculpture at Florida art fair
Miami, FL2 days ago
Bomb threat at Virginia school days after ‘Satan Club’ begins
Chesapeake, VA1 hour ago
Man arrested after using butter knife to break into dorm at Belmont University
Nashville, TN6 hours ago
Valentine’s Day fire displaces Bon Aqua couple amid cancer battle
Bon Aqua, TN1 day ago
4-year-old boy shot during suspected road rage incident in Knoxville
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
1 arrested in Whitehaven mass shooting
Memphis, TN1 day ago
The ‘Silent killer’: Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital urges use of carbon monoxide alarms
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Suspect arrested in connection with 2019 shooting outside Antioch bar
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Woman arrested for vehicular homicide following September crash on Hobson Pike
Nashville, TN1 day ago
2 flown to Nashville hospitals after serious crash in Clarksville
Clarksville, TN8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy