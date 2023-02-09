ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCF’s New Biomedical Engineering Doctoral Degree Will Advance Research Careers

As a child, Madisyn Messmore ’22 was fascinated by the human body and how it worked. She planned to become a neurosurgeon, but her career path shifted directions in college when an internship with the UCF-based nonprofit Limbitless Solutions piqued her interest in engineering. After she started the internship, she learned that a family member was dealing with a health problem — and she wanted to find a treatment or cure. But as a senior mechanical engineering major, she didn’t know where to start.
