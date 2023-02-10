Pentagon declines to comment on reports that Chinese surveillance balloon flew over Coronado

The carrier Theodore Roosevelt travels through San Diego Bay in January 2020. (Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The Pentagon on Thursday declined to confirm or deny reports by national media outlets that a Chinese surveillance balloon had once flown over the San Diego area, home to the largest Navy installation on the West Coast.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken had disclosed a day earlier that the Chinese spy balloon that that U.S. shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday was part of a larger, long-term global surveillance program.

Air Force Brig. Gen Pat Ryder then said at a news briefing that China had carried out four balloon surveillance sites over "sensitive sites" in the U.S. within recent years. Ryder declined to identify those sites other than to say they would be of interest to the Chinese.

ABC's Martha Raddatz reported that a senior U.S. official had told her that the flights took place over Coronado, as well as Hawaii and Norfolk, Va., which is home of the world's largest naval station. Bloomberg reported the flyovers over Coronado and Norfolk occurred at a lower altitude over the ocean in U.S. air space, citing unnamed officials who served during the Trump administration, when the incidents reportedly occurred.

When asked to comment on the reports Thursday, a Pentagon spokesperson said that the government would not go beyond the remarks made earlier by Ryder.

San Diego is the homeport of more than 50 warships, including two aircraft carriers and the Zumwalt, one of the newest and most advanced destroyers in the Navy.





