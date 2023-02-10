Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Why He Blames Himself For Lack Of Bond With LeBron James

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar recently opened up about his relationship with LeBron James , who made NBA history by breaking the former’s all-time scoring record.

The NBA Hall of Famer shared his reaction to witnessing James break his career record of 38,387 points on Tuesday night in an article published on Substack Wednesday.

Abdul-Jabbar praised James for his accomplishment but noted that the two hadn’t had a particularly close relationship. He referenced a video of James telling reporters in October that he and Abdul-Jabbar had “no relationship.”

“Ouch,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote, later taking responsibility for their lack of bond.

“LeBron said we don’t have a relationship,” he wrote. “He’s right — and for that, I blame myself. Not for anything I did, but perhaps for not making more of an effort to reach out to him.”

The former Los Angeles Lakers star explained that he is a quiet, shy and “devoted homebody” who doesn’t characteristically reach out to people. He also noted his age difference with James as another reason they haven’t had a tight connection.

“I established my scoring record in 1984 – the year LeBron was born ,” he wrote. “When he started to make a name for himself, I was already pretty removed from the NBA world.”

Abdul-Jabbar pointed out that while he has publicly praised James in the past, he was openly critical of the Los Angeles Lakers forward for appearing hesitant to endorse the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021.

“I know that LeBron is too accomplished, mature, and savvy to hold a grudge over something so petty,” he wrote.

LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar after James become the NBA's all-time leading scorer during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Ultimately, Abdul-Jabbar celebrated James for beating his record.

“Bottom line about LeBron and me: LeBron makes me love the game again,” he wrote. “And he makes me proud to be part of an ever-widening group of athletes who actively care about their community.”

James broke Abdul-Jabbar’s record during a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder. He ended the night with 38,390 points.

Abdul-Jabbar attended the historic game and ceremonially handed a ball to James on the court after he broke the record.