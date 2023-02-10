Open in App
Saint Johns County, FL
See more from this location?
Action News Jax

St. Johns County Reentry Center made possible

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QLj4x_0kiQ0zZh00

Operation New Hope will now be offering nationally-recognized Ready4Work reentry training and support program to people prior to release from the St. Johns County Jail.

This community partnership was celebrated today at the St. Johns County Reentry Center Ribbon Cutting.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Over 100 community stakeholders gathered to celebrate this first of its kind partnership. Sergeant Mike Clark welcomed all in attendance and stressed the importance of providing support and training people preparing for release.

St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick inspired the crowd by saying “This is an exciting day. The people who serve time behind these walls are human beings, and we’re going to make them something better than what they came in as.” He continued by adding, “And it’s working by the way. We have reduced recidivism in St. Johns County by almost 10%. We went from 26% to 17%, when the national average is over 40%. We are doing this together as a society. "

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks ]

Ready4Work graduates then took the podium to share how the reentry support they received at the St. Johns County Jail and Operation New Hope has set them up for success.

Traci Dielmann stated, “I thought I was on my own and that there was nobody there for me. People who come in here are broken. But what Operation New Hope has done for me is rebuild my confidence and allow me to go out and say ‘I’m just a normal human being. I made a mistake, and I’m here to make up for it.’ I have a huge team behind me now.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
What to know: List of places closed for the holiday
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer arrested for driving under the influence
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Florida’s first execution since 2019 scheduled for Thursday after Supreme Court refuses to block it
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
Man missing for weeks found dead inside grain bin at job in Nebraska
Bruning, NE2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy