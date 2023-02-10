St. Johns County Reentry Center made possible

Operation New Hope will now be offering nationally-recognized Ready4Work reentry training and support program to people prior to release from the St. Johns County Jail.

This community partnership was celebrated today at the St. Johns County Reentry Center Ribbon Cutting.

Over 100 community stakeholders gathered to celebrate this first of its kind partnership. Sergeant Mike Clark welcomed all in attendance and stressed the importance of providing support and training people preparing for release.

St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick inspired the crowd by saying “This is an exciting day. The people who serve time behind these walls are human beings, and we’re going to make them something better than what they came in as.” He continued by adding, “And it’s working by the way. We have reduced recidivism in St. Johns County by almost 10%. We went from 26% to 17%, when the national average is over 40%. We are doing this together as a society. "

Ready4Work graduates then took the podium to share how the reentry support they received at the St. Johns County Jail and Operation New Hope has set them up for success.

Traci Dielmann stated, “I thought I was on my own and that there was nobody there for me. People who come in here are broken. But what Operation New Hope has done for me is rebuild my confidence and allow me to go out and say ‘I’m just a normal human being. I made a mistake, and I’m here to make up for it.’ I have a huge team behind me now.”

