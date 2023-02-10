Man found dead on road in Fort Mill believed to have been there ‘a few days’

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was found dead on the side of the road by a passing driver in York County Thursday evening, according to the sheriff’s office .

Michael Ingraham, 55, was identified as the person deceased.

The incident was initially reported around 7:15 p.m.; traffic was down to one lane at the 2700 block of Doby’s Bridge Road near Doby’s Bridge Presbyterian Church, where Ingraham’s body was found.

The coroner’s office said it was ‘believed that he had been there for a few days.’

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

At 9:00 p.m., officials said the investigation was still ongoing, and traffic was not changed from one lane only.

Around 9:45 p.m., the road reopened completely, authorities said .

Autopsy and toxicology results are still pending.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.