Police seek group who burglarized suburban gun shop, Mag Mile clothing store

LASING, Ill. — Police in Chicago and the city’s south suburbs are investigating a series of commercial burglaries inside a clothing store and a gun shop, respectively, over the last few weeks.

Authorities said several people broke into the Pelchers Shooting Supply and Gun Range overnight through a window around 2:45 a.m. No guns were stolen, however.

According to police, the same burglars hit the Lansing-area gun shop weeks prior on Jan. 25. Again, no firearms were taken during that incident.

Still, Lansing police say that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will assist in their investigation.

Chicago police allege that the offenders also burglarized the Magnificent Mile Canada Goose store on Jan. 30.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com .

Tipsters may also contact Lansing Police Department at (708) 895-7150 or submit information to (708) 895-7105.

