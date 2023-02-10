Open in App
Topeka, KS
KSNT News

Topeka stores are helping you get Super Bowl ready

By Gabriel Johnson,

11 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Super Bowl Sunday is one of the most expensive sporting events in America, including for those watching from home, but there are ways to save.

A party at home with friends might be one of the best ways to watch the Super Bowl, and for many, that means lots of snacks and decorations. Local grocery stores are gearing up for the big game.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly places Super Bowl bet with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro

“We’re going to have the things that you’re going to want to take to the parties and to the big game,” Hy-Vee store manager Daniel Coronado said. “We’ve got house-made chips, the dips, the trays. Those are all signature items that you’re only going to find here.”

  • Hy-Vee has various deals on beverages, iced cutouts and other Super Bowl necessities.
  • On the morning of Super Bowl Sunday, Hy-Vee will hold a drawing for a signed Nick Bolton jersey.

Other people prefer to watch the game at restaurants and bars. Some places in Topeka say they’re stocked, and based on the Chief’s playoff wins so far this year, are ready for the energy on Sunday.

Kansas boy ready for Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day

“We’re stocking more beer, stocking more liquor,” Bartender at Jeremiah Bullfrogs Bryanna Estanol said. “Making sure we have everything because you know, Chiefs… people like to drink, so it’s going to go fast, and we know that.”

  • Jeremiah Bullfrogs will be open on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

And for people looking for Chiefs merchandise to wear on gameday, local stores are ready to provide.

Click here for more Local News | KSNT.com

“We will reopen so folks can come in and shop. It will be just like with the Conference Championship,” Academy Sports manager Greg Simms said. “It will be set up in such a way that we’ll only be open for people that come in and get Chiefs Super Bowl Merchandise.”

  • Academy Sports has a text function where customers can text “KC” to 22369 for store hour updates.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Community Policy