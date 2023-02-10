Super Bowl rushing record held by New Mexico native for 35 years

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – In 1988, the Washington Redskins defeated the Denver Broncos 42-10 in Super Bowl 22 . Washington rookie and Hobbs, New Mexico native Timmy Smith ran all over the Bronco’s defense for a total of 204 yards, which is a Super Bowl record that stands to this day.

“Well before it all happened, I got the word coming out of the tunnel that I was going to start get an opportunity to start in the Super Bowl, and by the time I got to the grass, I forgot all my plays,” said Smith. “I was stepping wrong and all of that and Doug Williams came over and said, ‘Hey listen here rookie, I’ve been playing this game for nine years and I am not fixing to let you mess it up.’ I said ‘ah man, let me get straight then.'”

Once Smith found his footing he went off for 204 yards on 22 attempts (9.3 YPC), and also found the end zone twice. The record has remained intact for 35 years, and with NFL teams currently running pass-heavy offenses, Smith believes he will have the record for quite some time.

Smith said that one of the reasons for his stellar performance was because he wanted to get revenge against the Broncos. Prior to being drafted by Washington, Denver had told Smith they intended to select him, but things worked out differently. Super Bowl 22 was the first time Smith got an opportunity to play against Denver, and he wanted to show them what they missed on.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.