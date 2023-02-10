Open in App
Fresno, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

Jury finds Jerel Stanfield guilty of 2013 murder in Fresno during retrial

7 days ago



A man was found guilty of killing a rival gang member in 2013 during his retrial on Thursday.

A jury found Jerel Stanfield guilty on all charges related to the murder of 23-year-old William Simpson.

The shooting happened on Easter Sunday near Ashlan and Blackstone avenues in central Fresno.

Investigators say Simpson was shot to death while his pregnant girlfriend and her young son were asleep in their car.

Hours later, Stanfield was shot by Fresno police officers after leading them on a chase.

RELATED: Jury hears closing arguments in Jerel Stanfield trial

Stanfield's first trial for the deadly shooting ended with a hung jury in 2017.

Stay with Action News for updates on this developing story.
