Open in App
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

Push-button pitching: MLB to let pitchers call own signals

By BEN WALKER,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eh6hn_0kiPnRh600

Bases loaded, one out, full count and Justin Verlander knows exactly what pitch he wants to throw.

Starting this month, he can call it himself.

In yet another nod to new technology, Major League Baseball will permit pitchers in spring training to wear wristbands that will let them signal to the catcher what's coming next.

The experiment begins Feb. 24 when exhibition play opens with the Seattle-San Diego and Texas-Kansas City games in the Cactus League. All 30 teams are scheduled to be in action the next day.

It's an extension of the PitchCom system that MLB teams were allowed to employ last season, when catchers could push buttons on their wristbands to call for fastballs, curves, changeups and anything else, along with the location. The pitcher would then hear the result on an earpiece inside his hat.

Now, pitchers can make the calls themselves.

MLB will evaluate how things go and then decide whether to approve it for the regular season, executive vice president Morgan Sword said Thursday.

Worries over clubs stealing catchers' signals — either by alert opponents or illicit electronic schemes — prompted the rise of the PitchCom system. Some teams and pitcher/catcher batteries immediately embraced the new method; others were a bit more hesitant.

As the season went on, and boosted by tweaks to the tech aspects, more and more clubs became comfortable with putting it in play. Along with the pitcher, usually the shortstop and second baseman had earpieces so they knew what was coming.

Catchers often wore earpieces, too, so they could hear audio confirmation of what pitch they called.

Over the years, there have been plenty of baseball stories about pitchers calling their own games, working out a set of hidden signals with catchers.

In a few weeks, there will no need for secrecy — pitchers can make their calls out in the open, right on the mound.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Verlander throws 1st bullpen with Mets; Padres' Tatis in OF
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Progress report: Detroit Tigers
Detroit, MI19 hours ago
With Correa short, Twins prospects not sweating blocked path
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Thursday's Sports In Brief
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
Thomson to NL champ Phillies as camp begins: Ease into this
Philadelphia, PA12 hours ago
AP sources: Cole Hamels gets minor league deal with Padres
San Diego, CA6 hours ago
With Michael Wacha in rotation, Padres could follow 2022 blueprint
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Padres, new starting pitcher Michael Wacha get creative with contract
San Diego, CA14 hours ago
Progress report: Kansas City Royals
Kansas City, MO19 hours ago
Peralta, Reyes, Nelson finalize deals with Dodgers
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
Bryan Reynolds acknowledges he couldn't force Pirates' hand
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy