The best baseball players born on Feb. 11
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Feb. 11. Brown was known as the “Original Padre” after the outfielder was selected with the first pick of the 1968 expansion draft by the San Diego Padres. He hit San Diego’s first double in the club’s inaugural game against the Astros on April 8, 1969, when he started in right field.
The best player at each position in the Classic
The first World Baseball Classic in six years is around the corner, and with it comes a group of star players from around the globe that may be the best in the history of the tournament. But among that constellation of stars, which are the best of the best? The...
Dodgers adding former All-Star RHP Reyes (sources)
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers are no strangers to low-risk, high-reward deals, and they struck again on Saturday as the club agreed to a one-year, $1.1 million contract with former All-Star closer Alex Reyes, sources told MLB.com. The club has not confirmed the deal. Reyes’ deal with the Dodgers includes...
The big storylines to watch in Rangers spring camp
This story was excerpted from Kennedi Landry’s Rangers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. In the last five years, the Rangers have watched the AL West rival Houston Astros hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy twice as Texas powered through a rebuild that the club is finally on the other side of.
These 10 teams won the offseason
Let’s embark upon an annual tradition by puckering up our lips and applying the kiss of death. That’s right. It’s time to name the Winter Winners!. You know how this so often goes. A team wins the winter and loses the season. That’s of course not always the case, but it’s close enough to have become a running gag in our game. Still, regardless of any dubiousness attached to this distinction, it should be the goal of teams to, you know, try to win baseball games. So kudos to those who made our list this year.
Here are 3 storylines to watch in Guardians camp
This story was excerpted from Mandy Bell’s Guardians Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Step aside, Super Bowl, it’s baseball season. Players will start reporting to camp on Monday, meaning the start of the 2023 season...
A's get outfielder Bleday from Miami for Puk
OAKLAND -- Just a few days before Spring Training gets underway, the A’s added a left-handed bat to their outfield mix. In a swap of former first-round picks, the A’s sent left-hander A.J. Puk to the Marlins in exchange for outfielder JJ Bleday. Having built up a large...
Chafin reuniting with D-backs on 1-year deal (source)
Left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin has agreed to a one-year deal with the D-backs, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand on Saturday. The deal, which is pending a physical, has not been confirmed by the club. Chafin was a free agent for the third straight offseason after opting out of the...
Morris, Smoltz reminisce about iconic Game 7
As the zeros piled up across the scoreboard, the two future Hall of Famers had the same thought: “Get me one and it’s over.”. The setting: Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis. The date: October 27, 1991. The stakes: World Series, Game 7. Neither Jack Morris nor John...
3 start-of-camp expectations for the Padres
SAN DIEGO -- The 2023 Padres season sure is off to a better start than the last one. A year ago, of course, the first day of camp brought news that Fernando Tatis Jr. had fractured his left wrist, sending shockwaves throughout the organization and the baseball world. Monday morning...
Keep an eye on Phils prospect Painter in race for 5th starter
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Phillies pitchers and catchers will have their first workout in Clearwater, Fla., on Thursday. There hasn’t been this much February excitement about the team in more than a decade (save Bryce Harper’s signing in February 2019). It should be fun.
Ichiro's rookie campaign a season unlike any other
He was listed as a rookie. Technically. But was he really? We can play semantics all day with this one. What there is no doubting, though, is that in 2001 Ichiro Suzuki turned in the greatest performance by a first-year player in AL/NL history. The first Japanese-born position player to...
Automatic runner permanent; new position-player pitching rules
The Joint Competition Committee voted on Monday to make two additions to the 2023 rulebook regarding the automatic runner in extra innings and position players pitching. As has been the case for the past three seasons, teams will begin each inning after the ninth with an automatic runner on second base. The rule, which was instituted in 2020 in an effort to preserve player health and safety during the pandemic-shortened season, applies only to regular-season games.
Filled with stars, Team D.R. has sights on Classic title
“I don’t remember who was talking about it, maybe it was Juan Soto who said he saw the NBA Olympic team where they had so many stars,” Dominican Republic general manager Nelson Cruz told me in a phone call. “And it was like a Dream Team. That’s basically what we have.”
3 storylines to follow at Royals camp
SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Hello from sunny Arizona. By the time you’re reading this, I’ll have landed in Phoenix for six weeks of Spring Training coverage. I am most certainly not in the best shape of my life, but hey, that’s why I’m at the keyboard while the players are on the field.
Here's how Blue Jays are cultivating a winning mindset
DUNEDIN, Fla. -- Being talented enough to compete for a World Series championship and being ready for that moment exist on two entirely different timelines. The Blue Jays have learned this the hard way. Toronto’s roster is stacked with stars of today and tomorrow, but its 2022 postseason run crumbled...
'Just watch': Wash is a big believer in Grissom at shortstop
NORTH PORT, Fla. -- Braves third-base coach Ron Washington made it clear what he thinks about Vaughn Grissom when asked if he is entering Spring Training thinking Grissom can be Atlanta’s starting shortstop. “I’m not thinking he can do the job, I know he can do the job,” Washington...
Marlins, A's swap former first-round picks
MIAMI -- In a trade involving former first-round picks, the Marlins bolstered their bullpen on Saturday night by acquiring left-handed reliever A.J. Puk from the A's for outfielder JJ Bleday. Puk, who turns 28 in April, compiled a 1.15 WHIP, a 120 ERA+ and four saves in 62 outings in...
How will this Marlins star jazz up the outfield?
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. All Jazz Chisholm Jr. wants to do is win. About a month ago when the Marlins had yet to make a splash, Chisholm...
Cortes (hamstring) a no-go for Classic, hopeful for start of season
TAMPA, Fla. -- Nestor Cortes will not participate in the upcoming World Baseball Classic due to a Grade 2 strain of his right hamstring, but the Yankees left-hander remains optimistic that he will be ready for the beginning of the regular season. Cortes said that he sustained the injury while...
