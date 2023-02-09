Let’s embark upon an annual tradition by puckering up our lips and applying the kiss of death. That’s right. It’s time to name the Winter Winners!. You know how this so often goes. A team wins the winter and loses the season. That’s of course not always the case, but it’s close enough to have become a running gag in our game. Still, regardless of any dubiousness attached to this distinction, it should be the goal of teams to, you know, try to win baseball games. So kudos to those who made our list this year.

