Open in App
Salt Lake City, UT
See more from this location?
ABC4

Salt Lake City man charged in connection with hit-and-run that injured 2 kids

By Chin Tung Tan,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WH86r_0kiPlDea00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — A warrant of arrest has recently been issued for a man who police believe to have hit two teenage boys in Salt Lake County on Sunday, Jan. 15.

According to court documents, Javier Vazquez-Costeno, 33, was charged in the Third District Court in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 26, with third-degree failure to stop at an accident resulting in serious injury, failure to stop at an accident resulting in injury and driving with no or expired license.

Washington County man sentenced to 60 months in prison after admitting to grooming, sexually abusing teen

Vazquez-Costeno is accused of hitting two boys, ages 13 and 14, who were riding an electric bike in the Ballpark neighborhood on Jan. 15 at about 4:50 a.m. The two teens reportedly sustained serious injuries.

On Jan. 15, Salt Lake City police responded to 114 West 1300 South on reports of a hit-and-run incident. Upon arrival, officers found a boy lying unconscious on the westbound lanes and “appeared to have been dragged” by a vehicle.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

Court documents state police later learned that the boy suffered a traumatic brain injury, fractured right scapula, rib fractures, a pelvis fracture, extensive lung bruising, laceration to the kidneys, an open wound to his right wrist and extensive road rash.

The other boy was reportedly conscious when police arrived at the scene and had a road rash on the right side of his face.

Police checked the UDOT footage, which allegedly revealed a black Nissan Frontier heading westbound on 1300 South before overtaking the electric bike traveling in the same lane at the eastern edge of the intersection. The Nissan appeared to have collided with the rear of the bicycle, causing the bike to slide and get stuck under the front bumper.

9 abandoned puppies rescued from snowy road in northern Utah

The next day of the crash, a tipster reportedly told SLCPD officers that Vazquez-Costeno had called them saying he had fallen asleep behind the wheel early Sunday morning and had possibly hit something. Vazquez-Costeno allegedly got scared when he felt the impact, hit the gas pedal and sped away.

The tipster also revealed that they noticed the Nissan sustained damage to the hood, court documents say. Vazquez-Costeno allegedly asked the tipster to drive him to where he thought the accident had occurred to see if he damaged anything else, all the while believing he had hit a pole. When he saw the police presence on 1300 South, he reportedly panicked and demanded to go home.

The tipster also told officers they have lost contact with Vazquez-Costeno as he was not returning their calls, court documents say. At this point, police made contact with Vazquez-Costeno’s employer, who allegedly said they have not heard from him since Friday, Jan. 13.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Utah State newsLocal Utah State
21-year-old man claims he ‘accidentally’ fires airsoft gun at vehicle in Weber County
Huntsville, UT17 hours ago
Man arrested after hitting victim in the head with nunchucks
Springville, UT1 day ago
Police identify victim from Murray storage unit fire
Murray, UT20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman allegedly tries to run over police officer in SLC, helicopter police chase ensues
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Man allegedly locked girlfriend in storage unit before it caught fire, killing her
Murray, UT1 day ago
1 hospitalized after vehicle rolled over train tracks in Kaysville
Kaysville, UT15 hours ago
Behind the Badge: Adding Drones to the Force
Farmington, UT6 hours ago
Park City Police warn public of ‘Mama moose’
Park City, UT2 days ago
West Bountiful man pleads guilty to hitting two cyclists, one died
West Bountiful, UT3 days ago
One man in critical condition after crashing car into tree
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
One woman and one dog dead after storage unit fire in Murray
Murray, UT2 days ago
MISSING IN UTAH: Progress in the Dylan Rounds case? Parents say yes.
Spanish Fork, UT17 hours ago
Layton police search for person who allegedly robbed America First Credit Union
Layton, UT3 days ago
SWAT team takes Spanish Fork man into custody for Mental health
Spanish Fork, UT3 days ago
Need snow removal services in Utah? There’s an app for that
Salt Lake City, UT18 hours ago
Power outage affecting 7k residents in American Fork
American Fork, UT2 days ago
Utah braces for significant snowstorm and power outages
Salt Lake City, UT23 hours ago
Vigil Held for Teen Who Fell Through Ice
Tooele, UT3 days ago
Kearns mayor opposes bill to dissolve Unified Police Department
Kearns, UT4 days ago
Two people displaced following structure fire in Ogden
Ogden, UT4 days ago
Orem man allegedly pretends to be paralegal, defrauds immigrants looking to obtain U.S. citizenship
Orem, UT4 days ago
‘Hamilton’ returns to Salt Lake City in 2024
Salt Lake City, UT20 hours ago
‘A moral obligation’: Religious leaders call on Utah lawmakers to save Great Salt Lake
Salt Lake City, UT4 days ago
Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal call Salt Lake City ‘boring’ city during NBA All-Star Game
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Young artist with autism unveils 3 merch designs to support Utah non-profit
Sandy, UT3 days ago
Salt Lake City residents ranked third in nation as tax-filing procrastinators, study says
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy