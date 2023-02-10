Open in App
One killed in Thursday evening stabbing, Lubbock Police said

By Caitlyn Rooney,

11 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — A male was killed after a stabbing in the 6500 block of Avenue T on Thursday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The call came in at 5:12 p.m. LPD initially said one person was seriously hurt. No other injuries were reported, according to LPD.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yAN7P_0kiPkkKy00
    6500 block of Avenue T (Photo: Nexstar/Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xCSBF_0kiPkkKy00
    6500 block of Avenue T (Photo: Nexstar/Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x2Rap_0kiPkkKy00
    6500 block of Avenue T (Photo: Nexstar/Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f67M2_0kiPkkKy00
    6500 block of Avenue T (Photo: Nexstar/Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vtUvh_0kiPkkKy00
    6500 block of Avenue T (Photo: Nexstar/Staff)

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was investigating, LPD said. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.

