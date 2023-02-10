One killed in Thursday evening stabbing, Lubbock Police said

LUBBOCK, Texas — A male was killed after a stabbing in the 6500 block of Avenue T on Thursday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department.
The call came in at 5:12 p.m. LPD initially said one person was seriously hurt. No other injuries were reported, according to LPD.
The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was investigating, LPD said.
