Stockton, CA
FOX40

Postal service offers $50,000 reward in case involving robbery of mail carrier

By Megan Camponovo,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Cqmd_0kiPi05L00

(KTXL) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of a person who robbed a USPS letter carrier in Stockton.

According to the USPS, on Jan. 26, a letter carrier was delivering mail in Stockton when they were robbed. The robber had a firearm and took the postal keys from the letter carrier.

USPS said that the robber then fled the scene in a black Dodge Journey that had black rims along with tinted windows. The car had a red sticker in the middle of the rear window.

USPS described the suspect as an “Asian male, 22 to 25 years old, approximately 5’7″ to 5’8″ tall, 170lbs, wearing a black hat, black ski mask, black & blue sweater, and grey jeans.”

There was more than one person inside the vehicle during the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery contact U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

