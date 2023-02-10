Postal service offers $50,000 reward in case involving robbery of mail carrier

(KTXL) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of a person who robbed a USPS letter carrier in Stockton.
According to the USPS, on Jan. 26, a letter carrier was delivering mail in Stockton when they were robbed. The robber had a firearm and took the postal keys from the letter carrier.
USPS said that the robber then fled the scene in a black Dodge Journey that had black rims along with tinted windows. The car had a red sticker in the middle of the rear window.
USPS described the suspect as an “Asian male, 22 to 25 years old, approximately 5’7″ to 5’8″ tall, 170lbs, wearing a black hat, black ski mask, black & blue sweater, and grey jeans.”
There was more than one person inside the vehicle during the robbery.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery contact U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.
