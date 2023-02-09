Read full article on original website
Bucks County Restaurant Chain Will Donate Proceeds to Benefit Local Emergency Services
A Bucks County restaurant is working to ensure that a local medical services organization receives the funding that they need to operate. Lovebird, a popular restaurant chain that has locations in both Newtown and Doylestown, recently announced that they will be donating 20% of their proceeds to the Central Bucks Emergency Medical Services on March 7. Those who dine in on this date from 4- 8 PM will see their purchases go to helping the local organization.
Gym Teacher, Coach Battles Cancer In Gloucester County
A Gloucester County coach and gym teacher is battling stage 3 colon cancer — but not without community support. LaKesha Bryant, who teaches health and physical education at the Gloucester Institute of Technology, was diagnosed on Feb. 7, according to this GoFundMe page. The 42-year-old teacher lives in Clayton.
More than 36K people applied for a slot on Philly’s waitlist for a housing voucher. Roughly a quarter of them will make it
That’s the number of people who applied for a chance to be on the Philadelphia Housing Authority’s waitlist to receive a housing choice voucher. The federal subsidy enables individuals and families with very low-income to afford rent on the private market. “We were surprised that the number was...
Woman thanks young neighbors for saving her life during Chester fire after Super Bowl
Action News was there as Charmaine Burrell thanked her young neighbors for alerting her to get out of the house. "Thank you, guys. I swear if it wasn't for y'all. Thank ya'll so much. Me and my family were in there asleep."
fox29.com
No kids allowed: New Jersey Italian restaurant bans children under 10
NEW JERSEY - No kids allowed. Call the babysitter. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a restaurant located in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, is banning children under 10 from dining in their establishment. The restaurant made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying the new rule will go into effect March...
New Jersey witness describes color-changing sphere-shaped object over daughter’s school
A New Jersey witness at East Brunswick reported watching a black-colored, sphere-shaped object that turned white and quickly moved out of sight at 8:39 a.m. on March 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Employee personal data exposed in NJ school district cyber breach
BRIDGEWATER — A New Jersey public school district's data breach in December exposed personal data of employees — but those affected were not notified until the end of January. The breach occurred in the Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District between Dec. 10 and 12 and exposed the names and...
Shooting outside Pottstown Wawa, 1 person airlifted to Jefferson Hospital
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- At least one person has been shot in the parking lot of a Montgomery County Wawa. The shooting happened outside the Wawa on East High Street, near Beech Street, in Pottstown. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. One person was airlifted to Jefferson Hospital. Their condition is unknown. The Wawa parking lot has been shut down and is being investigated as a crime scene. We'll update this page as more information comes into our newsroom.
Ocean County Nail Salon Fined For Disability Discrimination
POINT PLEASANT – A local nail salon has to pay $1,000 in damages after allegedly refusing nail services to wheelchair users, officials said. According to state officials, a settlement was reached with USA Nails Inc. of Point Pleasant after a report alleged they were discriminating against persons with mobility impairments and those using a wheelchair.
Three Bucks County Towns Among 12 Philadelphia-Area ZIP Codes Where Homes Are Selling Fastest
These Bucks County areas have some of the best housing opportunities in the Philadelphia region. Several Bucks County areas feature housing markets with some of the fastest-selling home all around the area. Ryan Mulligan wrote about the areas for the Philadelphia Business Journal. While the housing market is still cooling...
tourcounsel.com
Plymouth Meeting Mall | Shopping mall in Plymouth Township
Plymouth Meeting Mall is a 948,000 square feet (88,100 m2) shopping mall in the community of Plymouth Meeting in Plymouth Township, Pennsylvania, approximately 17 miles (27 km) northwest of Center City, Philadelphia. It is located at Germantown Pike and Hickory Road, near the Mid-County Interchange between the Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-276) and the Northeast Extension/Blue Route (I-476).
WFMZ-TV Online
Police in Bucks County township looking for 5 stolen street signs
NEW BRITAIN TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Bucks County are asking for the public's help after five street name signs were stolen. The Public Works Department in New Britain Township reported the thefts Monday morning. The stolen signs are W Fairwood Dr, Julie Rd, Poplar Rd and Diana...
Yeadon’s internal police study finds death of woman in police custody was ‘preventable’
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. A recent study of the Yeadon Borough Police Department found that outdated policies and improper holding cell structure might have contributed to the death of one person in police custody in July 2022.
kchi.com
Board Appointments And A Contract Are On Trenton’s Agenda
A contract for work on the water treatment plant is on the agenda for the Trenton City Council. the meeting is Monday at 7:00 pm at Trenton City Hall. Other items on the agenda include – Public comments, a conditional use permit, a board member appointment, council board appointments, bids for scrap metal, discussions on cemetery mowing, surplus property, and marijuana smoking in public.
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Killed In Hit and Run On Princeton Ave
Philadelphia Police are looking for the driver and vehicle that struck a 19 year old male and sped off. This happened at 11:48PM last evening on the 4500 block of Princeton Ave, police said. The weather was overcast and it was raining intermittently. As soon as the incident happened, a...
Fort Washington Developer Collaborates with King of Prussia Contractor on Bucks County Office
Mediplex Property Group (MPG), Fort Washington, has begun a build-to-suit renovation on a single-story, 12,800-sq.-ft building in Newtown, Bucks County. My ChesCo reported on the project. Upon completion in late 2023, Mediplex Newtown will house a combination of outpatient healthcare modalities, including:. Clinical offices. A physical therapy center. Imaging facilities.
2nd Alarm Fire In Trenton, NJ
February 11, 2023 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)—At 2:46 p.m. Trenton Fire Department was dispatched to 531 and 533 Lamberton Street near…
2 NJ schools on lockdown over search for possibly armed dad; 3 people arrested
Two New Jersey schools were placed on lockdown Monday morning while searching for a parent who may have been armed, authorities said.
Reward Rises to $15,000 in Newark Girl’s Hit-and-Run Death
NEWARK, NJ — Authorities in Essex County have raised the reward to $15,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a hit-and-run driver who killed an a 4-year-old girl on Jan. 31st and seriously injured her father and year-old sister. Meanwhile, the family of late Fanta Sangaré, 4, has launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for her “heartbroken family,” whose breadwinner – Fanta’s father Ousmane Sangaré – is temporarily unable to work as he recovers. Newark police along with Essex County prosecutor's detectives and sheriff’s officers have intensified their search for the driver of the runaway pickup truck – believed to...
Mercer County Homicide Task Force Investigation Leads to Arrest Of Burlington Man in Sunday Morning Homicide In Trenton
February 13, 2023 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–A Burlington man has been arrested and charged for the murder of Stephanie Vil yesterday…
