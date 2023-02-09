ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Restaurant Chain Will Donate Proceeds to Benefit Local Emergency Services

A Bucks County restaurant is working to ensure that a local medical services organization receives the funding that they need to operate. Lovebird, a popular restaurant chain that has locations in both Newtown and Doylestown, recently announced that they will be donating 20% of their proceeds to the Central Bucks Emergency Medical Services on March 7. Those who dine in on this date from 4- 8 PM will see their purchases go to helping the local organization.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Shooting outside Pottstown Wawa, 1 person airlifted to Jefferson Hospital

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- At least one person has been shot in the parking lot of a Montgomery County Wawa. The shooting happened outside the Wawa on East High Street, near Beech Street, in Pottstown.  The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. One person was airlifted to Jefferson Hospital. Their condition is unknown. The Wawa parking lot has been shut down and is being investigated as a crime scene. We'll update this page as more information comes into our newsroom. 
POTTSTOWN, PA
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Nail Salon Fined For Disability Discrimination

POINT PLEASANT – A local nail salon has to pay $1,000 in damages after allegedly refusing nail services to wheelchair users, officials said. According to state officials, a settlement was reached with USA Nails Inc. of Point Pleasant after a report alleged they were discriminating against persons with mobility impairments and those using a wheelchair.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Plymouth Meeting Mall | Shopping mall in Plymouth Township

Plymouth Meeting Mall is a 948,000 square feet (88,100 m2) shopping mall in the community of Plymouth Meeting in Plymouth Township, Pennsylvania, approximately 17 miles (27 km) northwest of Center City, Philadelphia. It is located at Germantown Pike and Hickory Road, near the Mid-County Interchange between the Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-276) and the Northeast Extension/Blue Route (I-476).
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
kchi.com

Board Appointments And A Contract Are On Trenton’s Agenda

A contract for work on the water treatment plant is on the agenda for the Trenton City Council. the meeting is Monday at 7:00 pm at Trenton City Hall. Other items on the agenda include – Public comments, a conditional use permit, a board member appointment, council board appointments, bids for scrap metal, discussions on cemetery mowing, surplus property, and marijuana smoking in public.
TRENTON, MO
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Killed In Hit and Run On Princeton Ave

Philadelphia Police are looking for the driver and vehicle that struck a 19 year old male and sped off. This happened at 11:48PM last evening on the 4500 block of Princeton Ave, police said. The weather was overcast and it was raining intermittently. As soon as the incident happened, a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Fort Washington Developer Collaborates with King of Prussia Contractor on Bucks County Office

Mediplex Property Group (MPG), Fort Washington, has begun a build-to-suit renovation on a single-story, 12,800-sq.-ft building in Newtown, Bucks County. My ChesCo reported on the project. Upon completion in late 2023, Mediplex Newtown will house a combination of outpatient healthcare modalities, including:. Clinical offices. A physical therapy center. Imaging facilities.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
TAPinto.net

Reward Rises to $15,000 in Newark Girl’s Hit-and-Run Death

NEWARK, NJ — Authorities in Essex County have raised the reward to $15,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a hit-and-run driver who killed an a 4-year-old girl on Jan. 31st and seriously injured her father and year-old sister. Meanwhile, the family of late Fanta Sangaré, 4, has launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for her “heartbroken family,” whose breadwinner – Fanta’s father Ousmane Sangaré –  is temporarily unable to work as he recovers. Newark police along with Essex County prosecutor's detectives and sheriff’s officers have intensified their search for the driver of the runaway pickup truck – believed to...
