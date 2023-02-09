It isn’t every day that a homegrown business reaches half a century of operation, especially in this day and age, but today is that day for the Providence-based full-service communications company, Duffy and Shanley (D&S). Originally founded in 1973 by David Duffy under the name DA Duffy and Co., the agency has evolved to remain both relevant and successful throughout the fifty years since. Rhode Island was home to more than forty agencies in the 1970s, but now Duffy and Stanley stands one of just two agencies in the state to have endured the test of time.

