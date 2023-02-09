Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State UniversityDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGrafton, MA
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
‘Bouquet-a-thon’ Spreads Smiles Across Rhode Island
The day after Valentine’s Day is usually pretty unexceptional. You may dig into some leftover candies or scour CVS for deals on discounted chocolates, but that’s usually about it. Not so at What Cheer Flower Farm. On Wednesday, Feb. 15, farm staff and volunteers will sort through donated...
Duffy and Shanley Celebrates 50 Years of Iconic Contributions to the Ocean State
It isn’t every day that a homegrown business reaches half a century of operation, especially in this day and age, but today is that day for the Providence-based full-service communications company, Duffy and Shanley (D&S). Originally founded in 1973 by David Duffy under the name DA Duffy and Co., the agency has evolved to remain both relevant and successful throughout the fifty years since. Rhode Island was home to more than forty agencies in the 1970s, but now Duffy and Stanley stands one of just two agencies in the state to have endured the test of time.
7 Places to Buy Local Chocolates for Valentine’s Day
We all need a little pick-me-up this year, so treat yourself (and your Valentine!) to locally made chocolates, truffles and more sweet treats. Left side of photo, from top left: Leathernecks, starting at $2.90, Anchor Toffee, Newport and Providence, anchortoffee.com. Assorted bonbons, $22 for eight pieces, Hawt Chocolate, hawtchocolatepvd.com. Almond butter toffee, prices starting at $5, Anchor Toffee. Assorted gourmet truffles and chocolates (three pictured here, and on left page in pink heart-shaped box), $32.50 per pound, Hauser Chocolatier, Westerly, hauserchocolates.com. Chocolate “Love” metallic heart, $6.95, Aura’s Chocolate Bar, Cranston, auraschocolatebar.com. Sea salt vanilla caramels, $6.75, Sweenor’s Chocolates, Cranston, sweenorschocolates.com. Gourmet dark and white chocolate raspberry truffles (in pink heart-shaped dish), $9.95 for a box of nine, $24.95 for a twenty-four-piece box, Sweenor’s Chocolates. Metallic hearts, $6.95 each, Aura’s Chocolate Bar. Assorted bonbons, starting at $12 for a box of four, Hawt Chocolate.
A New Wave for a Secluded Contemporary in Charlestown
When one thinks of a beach house, modern and sleek aren’t usually the first descriptors that come to mind. But that’s exactly what a Charlestown resident envisioned when he asked New York City-based architect Sarah Jefferys to design his dream home, nestled into a woodsy two-acre lot with a view of the ocean beyond. He wanted something contemporary and bright, a landing pad where he and his four adult children could gather and be surrounded by nature.
Street Dance Pioneers the Wondertwins Head to the Providence G
Witness the Wondertwins, the Boston-based and award-winning dancers, as they perform captivating dance pieces at the Ballroom at the Providence G on March 3 at 7:30 p.m., hosted by nonprofit organization FirstWorks. Combining street-style, Broadway and old-school hip hop, the Wondertwins Billy and Bobby McClain have toured the nation to display their distinctive style of dance embodying their passion for movement.
