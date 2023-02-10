Open in App
Massapequa, NY
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Knife-Wielding Robber Hits Long Island Motel In Early-Morning Heist

By Michael Mashburn,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WuLPs_0kiPLeQn00

Police are asking for tips after a man armed with a knife robbed a Long Island motel early Thursday morning, Feb. 9.

The incident happened at around 4:45 a.m. at the Best Western Bar Harbor Motel, located in Massapequa on Sunrise Highway, according to Nassau County Police.

Detectives said the suspect approached a woman working at the front desk and demanded money while holding a knife. The employee took him into a back room, where he removed an undetermined amount of cash from a register.

He then fled the motel heading eastbound on Sunrise Highway. The employee was not injured during the ordeal.

Police described the suspect as a Black man standing 5 feet 7 inches tall with a stocky build. He was wearing a black ski mask, camouflage jacket, black pants, black gloves, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nassau County, NY
Watch: Knife-Wielding Robber At Massapequa Motel Seen On Surveillance Video
Massapequa, NY23 hours ago
Eight-year-old girl struck in alleged hit-and-run near Dartmouth Street
Valley Stream, NY6 hours ago
Owner, Clerk Busted Selling Drugs At West Hempstead Business, Police Say
West Hempstead, NY23 hours ago
Most Popular
Suspect Nabbed After 2 Found Shot To Death In Selden Home
Selden, NY10 hours ago
Know Them? Duo Make Off With Rolex Watch In Dix Hills, Police Say
Dix Hills, NY8 hours ago
Arrest made in May 2022 murder of two men in Selden
Selden, NY19 hours ago
Police release video of suspect in knifepoint robbery at Massapequa hotel
Massapequa, NY12 hours ago
Employees Find Man Dead Outside Riverhead Restaurant
Riverhead, NY2 hours ago
ID Released For Woman Found Outside South Hempstead Store In Death Ruled As Homicide
Hempstead, NY40 minutes ago
Man With Skeleton Mask, Fake Gun Assaults Elderly Man In New Rochelle, Police Say
New Rochelle, NY6 hours ago
Man Who Fatally Shot Neighbor 5 Times Then Hid In River In Yonkers Sentenced
Yonkers, NY2 hours ago
How'd it start? Arson Squad wants to know how a Roslyn office building went up in flames
Roslyn, NY18 hours ago
Woman is dragged, beaten by man who followed her onto Manhattan elevator
Manhattan, NY10 hours ago
Pistol Loaded With 21 Rounds Found During Traffic Stop In Westbury, Police Say
Greensboro, NC4 hours ago
Asleep (And Armed) At The Wheel: Judge Keeps Snoozing Ex-Con Busted In Wallington In Jail
Wallington, NJ6 hours ago
Have Footage? Fatal Stabbing Of 19-Year-Old In Mount Vernon Still Unsolved, Police Seek Help
Mount Vernon, NY3 hours ago
Early-Morning Armed Robber Hits Long Island Convenience Store
Syosset, NY2 days ago
Drive-by gunman shoots 4 people in Coney Island
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Man Armed With Box Cutter Rescued From Train Tracks By Police In Rye
Rye, NY5 hours ago
NYC shootings leave two men dead Wednesday, NYPD on the hunt for suspects
Manhattan, NY15 hours ago
Man shot to death in the Bronx: NYPD
Bronx, NY21 hours ago
Pair Charged In Long Branch Shootings: Prosecutor
Long Branch, NJ5 hours ago
Crazed Driver Repeatedly Rams Hackensack Officer's Car: Police
Hackensack, NJ4 hours ago
Good Samaritan jumps into action to save woman's grandchild inside carjacked SUV
Greenport, NY22 hours ago
Bellport man faces 15 years in prison for fatal drunk driving crash on William Floyd Parkway
Bellport, NY21 hours ago
Outdoor heaters stolen from Lowe’s in Medford
Medford, NY1 day ago
Subway Shop Armed Robbery: Suspect On Run After Incident In East Meadow
East Meadow, NY2 days ago
Residents Chase Early-Morning Burglar From Long Island Home, Police Say
Southampton, NY2 days ago
Two Charged With Murder In Asbury Shooting Death
Asbury Park, NJ2 hours ago
Stolen Car Suspect Captured After Running From Route 46 Traffic Stop: Ridgefield Park PD
Ridgefield Park, NJ7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy