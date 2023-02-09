Open in App
Canton, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Klecko elected to Hall of Fame

By Billy Riccette,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aCB5S_0kiP7sQq00

One of the leaders of the New York Sack Exchange can finally ring the bell in Canton, Ohio. Joe Klecko is a Hall of Fame member.

The great Jets defensive lineman was elected Thursday as part of the NFL Honors ceremony. He was nominated by the Seniors Committee back in August to be among the finalists for induction.

A sixth-round pick in 1977, Klecko was a force on the defensive line for the Jets, including 20.5 sacks in 1981, one season before sacks became an official stat.

Klecko was a four-time Pro Bowl selection (1981, 1983-1985) and two-time First-Team All-Pro selection (1981, 1985). He was also named to the Second Team All-Pro in 1983.

His No. 73 is retired by the Jets and he is an inaugural member of the Jets’ Ring of Honor. Now, he is forever immortalized in the halls of Canton.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Bengals, Joe Mixon could follow Aaron Jones' lead with Packers
Cincinnati, OH7 hours ago
Ravens LB Patrick Queen scrubs Baltimore from his social media
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
DJ Chark's contract with the Lions is now officially voided
Detroit, MI6 hours ago
Which former Steeler is the biggest NFL draft bust?
Pittsburgh, PA16 hours ago
Former NFL GM with some harsh reality about Steelers WR Diontae Johnson
Pittsburgh, PA16 hours ago
Around the North: Did the Ravens consult QB Lamar Jackson on Todd Monken hiring?
Baltimore, MD2 hours ago
Tom Brady quiet and wonderful special project in Tampa
Tampa, FL3 hours ago
NFL Network to air 'America’s Game: The 2015 Denver Broncos' tonight
Denver, CO2 hours ago
Breaking down the Steelers picks in the new TD Wire mock draft
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago
What Shane Steichen's 4 coaching pillars will mean for the Colts
Indianapolis, IN3 hours ago
Top 100 mock draft: Who can the Browns land on day-two of the 2023 NFL Draft?
Cleveland, OH1 hour ago
Former Auburn DB lands high school head coaching job
Auburn, AL2 days ago
NFL Competition Committee could look to eliminate Eagles version of QB sneak
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Bengals WR coach Troy Walters a candidate for Cardinals OC
Cincinnati, OH1 hour ago
Commanders QB Sam Howell had one of the NFL's more impressive throws in 2022
Washington, DC1 day ago
Vikings take Kelee Ringo in Sports Illustrated mock draft
Minneapolis, MN4 hours ago
2-time Jaguars special teams coordinator John Bonamego retires
Jacksonville, FL1 hour ago
The NFL reportedly might ban the Jalen Hurts signature QB sneak push
Philadelphia, PA6 hours ago
What should the Steelers do with their first-round pick?
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Former Washington defensive coordinator Gregg Williams back coaching in D.C.
Washington, DC10 hours ago
Orlando Brown Jr. on the field conditions at Super Bowl LVII
Kansas City, MO4 hours ago
Do you still believe in Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming? 247Sports does
Columbus, OH1 hour ago
The Browns cut special teamer and linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
HaHa Clinton-Dix listed as Alabama's Director of Player Development
Tuscaloosa, AL3 hours ago
Former Notre Dame assistant reunites with Tommy Rees at Alabama
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Bears 2022 rookie review: S Elijah Hicks
Chicago, IL4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy