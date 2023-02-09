Route 18 North closed for bridge inspection after crash

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A section of Route 18 in New Bedford is currently closed for emergency inspection after the bridge was hit by a tractor-trailer.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) said the bridge strike happened at the Route 6 overpass bridge near Elm Street.

All northbound lanes are being detoured around the bridge. Drivers are urged to reduce speed and use caution through the affected area.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.