New Bedford, MA

Route 18 North closed for bridge inspection after crash

By Steven Matregrano
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A section of Route 18 in New Bedford is currently closed for emergency inspection after the bridge was hit by a tractor-trailer.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) said the bridge strike happened at the Route 6 overpass bridge near Elm Street.

All northbound lanes are being detoured around the bridge. Drivers are urged to reduce speed and use caution through the affected area.

