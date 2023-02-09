Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Malooga Middle Eastern Cuisine Celebrates First Anniversary in Old City Philadelphia with Free Bukhari SamplingMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
9 Philadelphia Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyPhiladelphia, PA
Experience a Free Tropical Oasis at Philadelphia's Fairmount Park this FebruaryMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Art and Architecture of Pennsylvania: Exploring its Cultural Diversitygmc94Pennsylvania State
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
Related
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The Red Wings and Tyler Bertuzzi, and the Flyers and James van Riemsdyk
The Stars, Oilers, and Lightning might have some interest in Tyler Bertuzzi. Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the Detroit Red Wings pending UFA Tyler Bertuzzi. “Okay, Tyler Bertuzzi of the Detroit Red Wings. He’s on an expiring deal. There were some brief extension talks earlier this season, they didn’t go anywhere. Nothing was serious.
Yardbarker
Could Golden Knights, Senators make goaltending moves ahead of the trade deadline?
On Monday’s edition of "Daily Faceoff Live," former NHL goaltender and now analyst Mike McKenna discussed the Vegas Golden Knights’ goaltending situation since Logan Thompson suffered a lower-body injury and if they need to acquire another goaltender ahead of the trade deadline. McKenna also spoke on the Ottawa Senators goaltending fiasco and whether Pierre Dorion should buy or sell.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Coyotes close on a Jakob Chychrun trade, and the Oilers need the math to work for Erik Karlsson
The Coyotes appear to be closing in on a Jakob Chychrun trade. Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the Arizona Coyotes healthy scratching Jakob Chychrun for trade-related purposes. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. “Okay, so insert the eyebrow, eyeball emoji right now. Arizona Coyotes keeping Jakob Chychrun out of the Coyotes’...
Yardbarker
Jeff Carter Finally Speaks About His Hit on Cale Makar
It took a few days, but Jeff Carter finally was asked about his hit on Cale Makar. The good folks at Pittsburgh Hockey Now provided me with the audio of Carter after the Penguins were beat down 6-0 by the Los Angeles Kings. Granted, players typically aren’t happy after their...
Yardbarker
New York Rangers Could Reunite with Tyler Motte at Deadline
General manager Chris Drury pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade, acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Sammy Blais, Hunter Skinner, a conditional first-round pick, and a fourth-round pick in 2024. The move filled the New York Rangers’ need for a third-pair left defenseman and a scoring right wing without hemorrhaging the prospect pool.
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Chychrun Trade Imminent; Karlsson To Oilers?
It appears the NHL trade sweepstakes for Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun will come to a close by Monday night. Are the Boston Bruins still in the running?. That, more Bruins news, and the latest NHL trade rumors with under three weeks to go until the NHL trade deadline, in the latest Bruins Daily:
Yardbarker
Updates On Avalanche Depth Forward’s Injury
LOVELAND, Colo. – On January 22, it was reported that Mikhail Maltsev would be out another four weeks due to his gruesome injury. During the November 25 game against the Iowa Wild, Maltsev got sliced just above the knee by a skate blade. Reports said in January that Maltsev would be out only an additional four weeks until he would join the team. The depth forward has been a key to both the Colorado Eagles and the Avalanche.
Yardbarker
GOTTA SEE IT: Canadiens Xhekaj Gets Into Fight, Leaves Game
Montreal Canadiens rookie Arber Xhekaj may have bit off more than he can chew, getting into a fight with Edmonton Oilers forward Vincent Desharnais and then leaving the game in discomfort. The 22-year-old has taken on all comers so far this season, and today was no different, as he jumped...
Yardbarker
Penguins Frustrations Boiling Over for Sidney Crosby
The 2022-23 season hasn’t been easy for the Pittsburgh Penguins; just barely holding onto a playoff spot with a 26-17-9 record is far from normal for this group. The Penguins have been hit with inconsistencies, injuries, and underperformances all year and it’s starting to frustrate a number of people.
Yardbarker
NHL Trade Deadline: Predicting Where Each Top Target Will Land
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is less than a month away (March 3), so the trading season is officially upon us. As we gear up to the deadline, we naturally are expected to see several moves. In this piece, I will be predicting where each of the top trade targets will end up being moved to before the deadline passes. Let’s get started.
Comments / 0