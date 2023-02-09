LOVELAND, Colo. – On January 22, it was reported that Mikhail Maltsev would be out another four weeks due to his gruesome injury. During the November 25 game against the Iowa Wild, Maltsev got sliced just above the knee by a skate blade. Reports said in January that Maltsev would be out only an additional four weeks until he would join the team. The depth forward has been a key to both the Colorado Eagles and the Avalanche.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO