New York City, NY
CBS New York

Police seek suspect in deadly Times Square shooting

By Ali Bauman,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VtQAa_0kiObg7e00

Man fatally shot steps from Port Authority Bus Terminal 01:25

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the gunman after a man was shot to death steps from Port Authority Bus Terminal during the Thursday evening commute.

Crime scene tape replaced rush hour traffic on Eighth Avenue as the NYPD investigated a deadly shooting on West 44th Street.

"There were thousands of people going home. Port Authority is right there. Anybody who's in an office trying to get to Port Authority, and people are shooting guns. It's insane," one witness said.

Police tell us just before 6 p.m., a 22-year-old man got into a dispute with someone right outside the Shake Shack and was shot in the chest.

The victim somehow managed to make it down the block and into Port Deli on 43rd Street.

"I was working the cash register. Somebody comes, tells me to call the cops," the deli cashier said.

The cashier, who did not want to give his name, told CBS2's Ali Bauman he called the cops, then the victim, bleeding from his chest, stumbled outside and collapsed.

"And he walks away, goes outside," the cashier said.

"He was lying there lifeless, and cops were trying to bring him back to life," a witness said.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Sources tell us investigators believe the shooting was targeted and drug-related.

Police say the suspect ran northbound on Eighth Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.

Comments / 0
