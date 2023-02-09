Angela Czeremcha – The sophomore forward for the women’s basketball team combined for 30 points on 13-for-21 shooting in the Pride’s two games this past week. Maya Belog – The sophomore gymnast had career-bests in the floor and vault with scores of 9.750 and 9.550 respectively, and led the way on the beam for Springfield with a score of 9.700.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO