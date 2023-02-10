Norwalk TLC to hold basketball fundraiser this weekend

NORWALK — The Norwalk High School Teen Leadership Corps (TLC) is raising money for the UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital through the sharp-shooting of senior basketball player Braedyn Demuth.

Demuth, who averages 14.6 points per game and has made 45 3-pointers for the Truckers, is a Hodgkins Lymphoma cancer survivor. He finished his treatment last December during basketball season.

In honor of Demuth’s recoveries and for Rainbow Babies, those interested can make a donation of their choice ($1, $2, etc.) for every point Demuth scores at home this weekend against Sandusky on Friday and vs. Monroeville on Saturday.

Flat donations are also accepted. Those who do not wish to pay cash can scan a QR code on the flyers that are set up at a table in the NHS lobby near the concession stand.

Rainbow Babies is a non-profit organization, dedicated to providing top healthcare to children.

Those wishing to donate but cannot attend either game in person can do so here.